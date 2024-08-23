Everyone thinks the fed will cut interest rates. But should they?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
29,341
Reaction score
39,199
I'm seeing all these articles where people are saying J-Pow will cut interest rates in September. I didn't think they were true but then in one of his speeches he said the time has come.

But historically 7ish percent isn't really a high interest rate. We just got spoiled by having 3-4% for so long.

So if he cuts the rates too much then he'll wind up in the same boat he was years ago where he didn't have any dry powder left to prevent a recession.

IMO you have to leave it high enough so that you can use future cuts to boost the economy when needed.

So maybe 1 or 2 rate cuts might be ok, just to keep inflation under control, but we should settle around 6%.
 
Hold up, let me think about this for a sec.
calculating-alan.gif
 
To save the market Yes. Otherwise, investors will all be dumping their stocks.
 
It's difficult right now to say. If you keep it high then less people borrow and you see drops in large purchases which trickles down to building materials, real-estate, and fewer new or expanded business projects. If it gets too low then you have the opposite issue. Somewhere around 6% is probably best as it seems to be the middle road right now and leaves room to cut if it's warranted.
 
Fedorgasm said:
I'm seeing all these articles where people are saying J-Pow will cut interest rates in September. I didn't think they were true but then in one of his speeches he said the time has come.

But historically 7ish percent isn't really a high interest rate. We just got spoiled by having 3-4% for so long.

So if he cuts the rates too much then he'll wind up in the same boat he was years ago where he didn't have any dry powder left to prevent a recession.

IMO you have to leave it high enough so that you can use future cuts to boost the economy when needed.

So maybe 1 or 2 rate cuts might be ok, just to keep inflation under control, but we should settle around 6%.
Click to expand...
The economy is like a drug addict that's addicted to low interest rates. I don't think it's sustainable to have low interest rates that we've seen in the last decade (minus the last couple of years), as we have become a debt laden economy. But like all drug addicts, the withdrawal from the high interest rates would be rough, and that won't work politically.

Volcker had to jack up the interest rates to 20% to really curb inflation. The recession that came after it was tough but it did pave the way for true economic growth after. I fear that what the Fed is doing now is just kicking the can down the road
 
Ah, OP. I assumed your screen name was a tribute to Fedor Emelianenko.

But I misunderstood. This thread helped me understand that it's really Fed-orgasm! I hope Jerome Powell doesn't help get you there!
 
Spoken like a man that doesnt plan on buying or selling property any time soon. All those 7.5% home buyers would love for it to drop. Housing costs are much higher then when we had higher interest rates in the 90's
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Andy Capp
Economy CBC: Canada's interest rates set to finally be cut further as inflation rate drops to lowest in 3 years
12 13 14
Replies
263
Views
8K
Err
Err
LeonardoBjj
Economy Global markets partly recover but analysts fear ‘we’re not out of woods’
Replies
0
Views
78
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,846
Messages
56,079,200
Members
175,066
Latest member
yodog

Share this page

Back
Top