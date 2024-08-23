Everyone thinks the fed will cut interest rates. But should they?

I'm seeing all these articles where people are saying J-Pow will cut interest rates in September. I didn't think they were true but then in one of his speeches he said the time has come.



But historically 7ish percent isn't really a high interest rate. We just got spoiled by having 3-4% for so long.



So if he cuts the rates too much then he'll wind up in the same boat he was years ago where he didn't have any dry powder left to prevent a recession.



IMO you have to leave it high enough so that you can use future cuts to boost the economy when needed.



So maybe 1 or 2 rate cuts might be ok, just to keep inflation under control, but we should settle around 6%.