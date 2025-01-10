  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to it's more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Hi guys,

I know the forums will be fixed soon, but I can’t cope with this. I am requesting that people please add a line break before your signatures; it’s driving me insane confusing them with your posts every time.

You can go to your account (upper right, click on your profile picture) -> signature.

Then, use this button to add a line break between the post and signature:

IMG-9762.jpg


Me after I read “stare at my gooch!1111” for the 51st time, thinking it’s part of the post:
no-nooo.gif


Better yet, if you put it in italics, or something that makes them more distinguishable, I will reward you with a gold star and a big titty gif. Thank you.

In eternal butthurt,

Volador
 
wtf 2nd tayum dis week sum 6ixdogger try fi seh how fi live mi lyf mi seh nuh bredrin' 🙅🏿‍♂️

wi good tho no beef fam all love broski 💯💞🚫🐄
 
disappointing I thought this was going to be a thread about real handwritten signatures, could have been interesting
 
there are two things you can do

delete your sigs

settings > preferences > uncheck show signatures > save.

I did both, no more sigs from others or yourself
 
