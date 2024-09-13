Ever had Mexican Corn Cake before?

Mexican Corn Cake
P1110626-11.jpg


Light, Moist, Fluffy, Airy Texture

Cornbread
Homemade-Cornbread-Recipe-Video.jpg


Grainy, Dry, Thick Muffin Texture
Sometimes you need a beverage to wash it down.


They both have similar ingredients, but the winner here is Mexican Corn Cake
Mexican Corn Cake > Cornbread
 
Cornbread you eat with a spoon? Sure, why not?
 
