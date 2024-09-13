Ever had Mexican Corn Cake before?

Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,266
- Reaction score
- 7,388
Mexican Corn Cake
Light, Moist, Fluffy, Airy Texture
Cornbread
Grainy, Dry, Thick Muffin Texture
Sometimes you need a beverage to wash it down.
They both have similar ingredients, but the winner here is Mexican Corn Cake
