Ever had a colonoscopy done?

Well... You're supposed to drink a gallon of this mix in under 60 minutes to "purge" your system. Basically, it gives you a short case of the nasty shits.



I get near the end of the gallon, about 30 minutes in. I'm feeling bloated and I'm starting to feel the stuff start to work. So I go Frat Boy and guzzle the remaining.



It doesn't go down well though and it seems like it may come back up. But it's starting to come out the other way too, so I run to toilet and sit down to get ready.



However, my swallowing throat warns my that I'm about hurl. Now the smart thing would have been to grab the trashcan and throw up in that. But I'm not thinking, so I get up and plant my face in the toilet to let loose....



But my heaves also cause me to spray all over the place in the other direction. It was awful and I couldn't stop, puking and spraying.



My wife runs in.... and lord bless her, she's starts laughing her ass off and gets the rubber gloves and helps me clean up.



Not my finest moment