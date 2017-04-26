Ever had a colonoscopy done?

Had my first colonoscopy this morning at 36 years old. Results are no good and that's putting it mildly. I can't give any more details. I don't want to jinx myself because this is some serious shit.

Ever had it done? Ever had anything removed?
 
Last edited:
What are the results? Dude, you ok?
 
I did a few years ago.

The doctor found some very mild internal hemorrhoids and cauterized them right then and there.

Now that I think about it, I really should look into getting getting another one. The doctor said to have it done 5 years after the first one as a precaution.
 
Seriously though. Spill the beans. You ok? I was having stomach/gastro issues when I had mine done. They found some polyops. Am I spelling that right? And they were removed.

I have a funny story about taking that cleaning shit the night before.
 
Go on...
 
Nope but I had a cystoscopy. Now that's a real motherfucker.
 
I had two in the last 5 years. For the first one, the anesthesia worked and I was out in seconds.

For whatever reason, I didn't fall asleep during the second one..

I'm do for one and I'm scared :(
 
Well... You're supposed to drink a gallon of this mix in under 60 minutes to "purge" your system. Basically, it gives you a short case of the nasty shits.

I get near the end of the gallon, about 30 minutes in. I'm feeling bloated and I'm starting to feel the stuff start to work. So I go Frat Boy and guzzle the remaining.

It doesn't go down well though and it seems like it may come back up. But it's starting to come out the other way too, so I run to toilet and sit down to get ready.

However, my swallowing throat warns me that I'm about hurl. Now the smart thing would have been to grab the trashcan and throw up in that. But I'm not thinking, so I get up and plant my face in the toilet to let loose....

But my heaves also cause me to spray all over the place in the other direction. It was awful and I couldn't stop, puking and spraying.

My wife runs in.... and lord bless her, she's starts laughing her ass off and gets the rubber gloves and helps me clean up.

Not my finest moment
 
If you hadn't been married at that moment and she reacted that way, it would have instantly made her wife material IMO.
 
Was the doctor fucking with you?

I did the whole drinking to purge deal the day before the procedure. Starting in the afternoon of the day before, I drank a glass every 20 minutes. I was also supposed to only drink clear liquids until midnight. Afterwards nothing until after the procedure.
 
I'm more worried about what they might find but that part sounds like it sucks too. Should I shave my m3t4hole first? :confused:
 
