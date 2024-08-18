Even in defeat izzy looked like a championship caliber fighter

orca
P4P #1 Machida fan
@Black
- Joined
- Apr 20, 2017
- Messages
- 5,354
- Reaction score
- 1,638
lost to ddp
but the izzy we saw last night is still a championship fighter no doubt
hes still really good
but ddp exploited his weakness
he doesnt like to get pressured
he doesnt like to get grappled
ddp might be the most well rounded MW champion
.he can bang with the best
he can wrestle if he wanted
its clear that he doesnt abandon his wrestling/grappling
tonight ddp proved that being more well rounded like gsp and jones
is the best choice
than being a striker with takedown defense
