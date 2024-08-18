Even in defeat izzy looked like a championship caliber fighter

I was quite disappointed tbh. He has agile feet, I liked his strategy of keeping the lead hand pawing out to maintain distance and make it harder to get inside, and his quick snapping strikes were skilful and impactful as ever, however when he did come under fire he was mostly double stepping backwards in a straight line and drawing his head back. It got him out of danger a few times but all that did was move the target a bit further back, not to a new location. It made him quite reachable by someone who was just willing to explode through that extra foot of distance and led him to take quite a few more shots than a high level striker would need to. I feel his Max Holloway moment we driven by tiredness more than an effort to ramp up the action and he almost immediately took big punches and tried the same evasion strategy but into the cage and was caught with more, taken down and tapped surprisingly quickly.



It's not really for me to criticise the technique of someone so accomplished in their skill lol but honestly I thought his lack of head movement and angled evasion handed DDP advantages on the feet that should not have existed and which ultimately led to his loss.