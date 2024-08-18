Even in defeat izzy looked like a championship caliber fighter

lost to ddp
but the izzy we saw last night is still a championship fighter no doubt
hes still really good

but ddp exploited his weakness
he doesnt like to get pressured
he doesnt like to get grappled

ddp might be the most well rounded MW champion
.he can bang with the best
he can wrestle if he wanted
its clear that he doesnt abandon his wrestling/grappling

tonight ddp proved that being more well rounded like gsp and jones
is the best choice
than being a striker with takedown defense
 
Yes.
It was a great fight and Izzy came close.
Deserves a rematch for sure down the line.
 
Yeah, he still looked elite. I think guys have just figured him out somewhat, and he's lost a lot of his aura.

I think he would probably lose to Sean again.
 
That Izzy would have beat Strickland easy and any other MW It's just DDP is such a fucking tank and finds a way to win..

It was a great fight.
 
I was quite disappointed tbh. He has agile feet, I liked his strategy of keeping the lead hand pawing out to maintain distance and make it harder to get inside, and his quick snapping strikes were skilful and impactful as ever, however when he did come under fire he was mostly double stepping backwards in a straight line and drawing his head back. It got him out of danger a few times but all that did was move the target a bit further back, not to a new location. It made him quite reachable by someone who was just willing to explode through that extra foot of distance and led him to take quite a few more shots than a high level striker would need to. I feel his Max Holloway moment we driven by tiredness more than an effort to ramp up the action and he almost immediately took big punches and tried the same evasion strategy but into the cage and was caught with more, taken down and tapped surprisingly quickly.

It's not really for me to criticise the technique of someone so accomplished in their skill lol but honestly I thought his lack of head movement and angled evasion handed DDP advantages on the feet that should not have existed and which ultimately led to his loss.
 
Per my above message I didn't see anything that would lead me to believe someone that's just willing to walk him down in a straight line over and over wouldn't keep finding his chin again but would be interested to see it again to watch how their respective adjustments would change things
 
Maybe because DDP is a better fighter than Costa.

DDP might not look good when he fights, but you cannot deny he's a great fighter. And Izzy looked great tonight.
 
You presented this like a drunken sailor.
So I'll respond in kind🏴‍☠️

DDP isn't special,
He's just a rough and tumble guy,
He's the opposite of Izzy,
And Izzy's servants tonight will cry
 
