Economy Eurozone manufacturers see ‘no sign of recovery’ as UK orders slow

Phillip Inman

France, Germany and Austria are especially hard hit, as British factory owners cut jobs and investment

Europe’s manufacturers suffered a slump in demand last month with “no sign of a recovery”, as UK factory owners also reported a slowdown in orders.

Manufacturers across the eurozone reported a decline in demand for their goods in November, with France, Germany and Austria especially hard hit, according to the S&P Global purchasing managers’ index (PMI).

The eurozone PMI fell to 45.2 last month, down from 46 in October, while in France the PMI slumped to 43.1, falling from 44.5 in October. A figure below 50 marks a period of contraction.
In the UK, factory owners cut jobs and investment in November as output fell for the first time in seven months.

The UK PMI dropped to a nine-month low of 48 in November, from 49.9 in October and below a flash estimate of 48.6 posted last month.

In a further blow to Rachel Reeves’s aspiration for more robust economic growth, UK manufacturers said exports and domestic order books were down amid a deterioration in the outlook for the sector.

The index showed that Brexit border checks continued to hit exports, while Reeves’s poorly received first budget as chancellor undermined investment intentions. New orders fell at the fastest pace since February, S&P Global added.
In the eurozone, Germany recorded the fastest drop in output, Italy’s factory sector shrank at the fastest rate in a year, while France recorded the steepest contraction in 10 months.

Dr Cyrus de la Rubia, the chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said: “These numbers look terrible. It’s like the eurozone’s manufacturing recession is never going to end. As new orders fell fast and at an accelerated pace, there’s no sign of a recovery any time soon.”

Analysts said the situation in the UK was proving difficult for factories as difficulties abroad, including holdups in US ports and supply blockages in the Middle East were made worse by the prospect of increased staffing costs in Labour’s first budget.

Reeves, who has put a rejuvenation of economic growth at the top of her agenda, raised employer national insurance and increased the national minimum wage above the rate of inflation from next April, heaping further costs on manufacturers at a challenging time for the sector, analysts said.
Rob Dobson, a director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said a combination of the conflict in the Middle East, port disruptions and extra border regulation had forced up the cost of components and raw materials.

“With recent budget announcements on labour costs and employer national insurance likely to raise costs further in 2025, and geopolitical tensions heating up notably around the threat of increased global protectionism, manufacturers are left facing an environment of high costs, low demand and raised uncertainty for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Chris Barlow, the head of manufacturing at the accountants MHA, the UK arm of Baker Tilly international, said the PMI suggested “the sector is facing a near perfect storm of challenges ranging from the fallout of the budget, a weakened economic outlook for the UK and EU for 2025 and a new US administration introducing potentially damaging new tariffs.”

The CBI and Institute of Directors said at the weekend that business confidence had declined after the budget.

Dobson said the climate for exports remained bleak, as weaker demand from the US, China and the EU led to a further drop in new business.

Brexit delays at UK ports have hit smaller businesses especially hard. Many businesses that operate on the continent have told UK clients that the difficulties of complying with new rules have forced them to seek similar manufactured goods from inside the eurozone.
In France, as the country faces political turmoil, the 22nd month of decline in November was blamed on lower levels of new work from clients in domestic and international markets.

German factory owners, who said they were also struggling to win orders within the eurozone, also reported that domestic political uncertainty after the collapse of the coalition led by the SPD’s Olaf Scholz was another factor to hit business confidence in November.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/dec/02/eurozone-manufacturing-recovery-uk-orders
 

French sovereign borrowing costs rise to highest premium in 12 years​

Government faces risk of collapse over planned austerity budget

Richard Partington Economics correspondent

French sovereign borrowing costs have soared to the highest premium since the eurozone debt crisis amid political turmoil as the government faces the risk of collapse over a planned austerity budget.

The gap between French 10-year government bond yields and their German equivalent ballooned to as much as 90 basis points on Wednesday, the widest level in 12 years, while shares listed on the Paris stock exchange also tumbled.

Reflecting the dangers of a renewed period of political unrest in the eurozone’s second-largest economy, it comes as the prime minister, Michel Barnier, attempts to push through a budget involving €60bn (£50bn) of spending cuts and tax rises despite lacking a working majority in parliament.
Barnier, who was appointed by Emmanuel Macron in September after the snap general election called by the president left France with a hung parliament, warned on Tuesday that toppling the government would trigger meltdown in financial markets.

“There will be a big storm and very serious turbulence on the financial markets,” he said when asked on French broadcaster TF1 what the impact would be if the budget measures did not pass.

As the prime minister attempts to persuade opposition lawmakers to support his government’s measures the French far-right leader Marine Le Pen repeated a threat on Monday to back a censure motion that could bring down Barnier.

The widening of the gap – or spread – between French and German government bonds represents investors demanding a higher premium for the additional risk of holding the debt.

The spread was last wider in 2012, during the height of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis when fears over a Greek default roiled financial markets.

Investors warned the stalemate in Paris risked leading to fresh elections and mounting political turmoil only months after the most recent snap poll called in a shock move by Macron.
“The game of chicken in French politics is weighing on sentiment; will the government fail?” analysts at the consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics wrote in a note to clients.

“The risk is that the far-left and far-right throw Mr Barnier’s government under the bus for not coming up with a budget they agree with, even if neither of these two factions would ever be able to agree on a new budget in the first place.”

Barnier’s belt-tightening plans come with France’s budget deficit poised to exceed 6% of GDP this year, more than double the EU target.

Under the EU’s so-called stability and growth pact deficits are limited to 3% of GDP and national debt to 60%, although several eurozone member states currently break the rule.

Brussels has placed France under an “excessive deficit” monitoring process alongside seven other member states, including Belgium, Italy and Poland.

Barnier’s plans aim to cut the deficit to 5% next year. The French senate is scheduled to examine the budget bill on Monday. Analysts said if the tax rises and spending cuts were not implemented the deficit could increase to 7% next year.
“This is the level when bond vigilantes start to sniff around,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at the trading platform XTB.

“The bond market’s concerns are now focused solely on the budget and the size of the deficit. If Barnier’s technocratic government does collapse, this will likely spell the end for his radical, cost-cutting budget. If he does manage to stay in office, then he can use special parliamentary measures next month to force the budget through.”

Macron appointed Barnier, a veteran conservative and the former EU Brexit negotiator, in September after July’s snap elections. The president had gambled that a shock poll could help strengthen his hand after being roundly defeated by the far right in the European parliamentary elections in May.

However, the move backfired, forcing his centrist government to resign, with the lower house of parliament divided into three roughly equal blocs; the left, far right, and centre.

https://www.theguardian.com/busines...ing-costs-rise-to-highest-premium-in-12-years
 
