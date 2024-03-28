ESPN and WMMA fight nights

Does anyone else think it's weird that ESPN chose to broadcast 2 back-to-back WMMA headlined cards two weeks in a row, when they typically don't air that many cards on their main channel, maybe a few per year. I understand why they kept the 2 recent HW headlined Apex cards on ESPN+, but they didn't even broadcast the Mexico live audience fight night card, and that was a pretty big event. Is Rose fighting at the Apex a bigger draw to them?

I know ESPN likes to bombard their football/baseball/basketball viewers with female commentators/co-hosts on their dreaded sports chat shows...are they trying to do the same with the MMA audience?
 
Does anyone else think it's weird that ESPN chose to broadcast 2 back-to-back WMMA headlined cards two weeks in a row, when they typically don't air that many cards on their main channel, maybe a few per year. I understand why they kept the 2 recent HW headlined Apex cards on ESPN+, but they didn't even broadcast the Mexico live audience fight night card, and that was a pretty big event. Is Rose fighting at the Apex a bigger draw to them?

I know ESPN likes to bombard their football/baseball/basketball viewers with female commentators/co-hosts on their dreaded sports chat shows...are they trying to do the same with the MMA audience?

I know ESPN likes to bombard their football/baseball/basketball viewers with female commentators/co-hosts on their dreaded sports chat shows...are they trying to do the same with the MMA audience?
It's a corporate directive. Also why they're covering WNCAAB more this year than this entire century thus far.
 
Nah, not really.

Also this weekends card wasn't originally headlined by women. Injury caused that to happen
 
I think its a corporate call on shoving women sports down are throats.

Even the Bracketology shows on ESPN for the NCAA tournament for the first time ever where intertwined with Women's bracket. Nobody is gives two shits about the break down of women's bracket. To top it off the first 30 mins of the show was the women's bracket breakdowns, then 30 mins for men after that, then 30 mins. for women, and then kind of a closing segment that leaned more on the men's side to close it out. That is what they did for two hours. It was unwatchable, DVR and fast forward the women crap.
 
That's just ESPN. If you go to their website they push womens sports down your throat. Nobody watches the WNBA but they will have them headlined as the main topic over sports people actually watch and care about.
All those WNBA commercials are about sickening.

I don't know anyone -- and I mean ANYONE -- who would pay to watch women play basketball. <lol>
 
Womens college hoops is averaging more viewership than mens but that has nothing to do with the fight this weekend. Just a good fight that replaced the original main event. Not a giant conspiracy lol
 
Something something women something something sports something something nobody likes WMMA
Pretty much. And it's weird, bc while women's fights don't really bother me or anything, I completely relate to the general sense of apathy most fans seem to share

Feels like one of those "Life's not fair" kind of things, both for the sincere WMMA fans and hard line detractors who despise their bouts.

Theres no doable happy medium
 
Neither are numbered UFC PPV events. I'm not sure what the issue is here. Maybe this is one of those first world problem type of things.
 
Not sure why anyone's surprised that Estrogenized Sports for Proletariat Neoliberals operates like this
 
Pretty much. And it's weird, bc while women's fights don't really bother me or anything, I completely relate to the general sense of apathy most fans seem to share

Feels like one of those "Life's not fair" kind of things, both for the sincere WMMA fans and hard line detractors who despise their bouts.

Theres no doable happy medium
Don't get me wrong there's been a handful of WMMA fighters I'd tune in for. If you're knocking bitches out or having straight up wars on the regular I'll tune in for sure.

Problem is the talent pool is so shallow that half the fights are just uber driver vs soccer mom and I just dont care enough anymore about MMA as a sport in general to tune in to that shit.
 
Does anyone else think it's weird that ESPN chose to broadcast 2 back-to-back WMMA headlined cards two weeks in a row, when they typically don't air that many cards on their main channel, maybe a few per year. I understand why they kept the 2 recent HW headlined Apex cards on ESPN+, but they didn't even broadcast the Mexico live audience fight night card, and that was a pretty big event. Is Rose fighting at the Apex a bigger draw to them?

I know ESPN likes to bombard their football/baseball/basketball viewers with female commentators/co-hosts on their dreaded sports chat shows...are they trying to do the same with the MMA audience?

I know ESPN likes to bombard their football/baseball/basketball viewers with female commentators/co-hosts on their dreaded sports chat shows...are they trying to do the same with the MMA audience?
It’s gonna be every company in the USA.

Women make up 50% of the population but make up the majority of highschool and college graduates. As a regular women are projected to surpass men in buying power in the next decade or two.

Companies have this data and preparing by trying build female audience beforehand to keep up their earnings
 
The more female mixed martial arts pushed into the mainstream, the better.

ESPN leading the way and it’s incredible to see.
 
