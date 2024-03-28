ESPN and WMMA fight nights

TITS
Does anyone else think it's weird that ESPN chose to broadcast 2 back-to-back WMMA headlined cards two weeks in a row, when they typically don't air that many cards on their main channel, maybe a few per year. I understand why they kept the 2 recent HW headlined Apex cards on ESPN+, but they didn't even broadcast the Mexico live audience fight night card, and that was a pretty big event. Is Rose fighting at the Apex a bigger draw to them?
I know ESPN likes to bombard their football/baseball/basketball viewers with female commentators/co-hosts on their dreaded sports chat shows...are they trying to do the same with the MMA audience?
