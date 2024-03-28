ESPN and WMMA fight nights

I think its a corporate call on shoving women sports down are throats.



Even the Bracketology shows on ESPN for the NCAA tournament for the first time ever where intertwined with Women's bracket. Nobody is gives two shits about the break down of women's bracket. To top it off the first 30 mins of the show was the women's bracket breakdowns, then 30 mins for men after that, then 30 mins. for women, and then kind of a closing segment that leaned more on the men's side to close it out. That is what they did for two hours. It was unwatchable, DVR and fast forward the women crap.