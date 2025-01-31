Encyclopedia Bantannica: Fighters who were cut from the UFC in unusual circumstances

Rousimar Palhares

Reason: Repeated holding onto submissions for too long. Was suspended for elevated testosterone levels, and in his first fight back, holds onto the submission too long again.

Aftermath: Did OK in WSOF, Won the title.

Held on to the submission too long again, against Jake Shields, causing him to be stripped of the title and released from the company.

From that point forward his record is 1 - 7 - 1



Miguel Torres

Reason: Made a dumb rape joke on Twitter.

"If a rape van was called a surprise van more women wouldn't mind going for rides in them. Everyone likes surprises."

Aftermath: Was re-signed later that year, but was knocked out in his first fight back and released again.

Post UFC Record is 4- 4



Paul Daley

Reason: Tried to hit Josh Koschek after the final bell in their matchup and had to be physically restrained by the referee.

"There's no excuse for that. These guys are professional athletes. You don't ever hit a guy blatantly after the bell like that, whether you're frustrated or not." He added, "I don't care if he fights in every show all over the world and becomes the best and everybody thinks he's the pound-for-pound best in the world, he will never fight in the UFC ever again." - Dana White

Aftermath: Daley was banned from the UFC for LIFE.

Post UFC Record is 17 - 8



Renato Sobral

Reason: Holding the Anaconda choke too long on David Heath, and being unrepentant in his post fight interview about it.

Aftermath: Won the Strikeforce LHW title. Retired in 2013, and is Unfortunatley suffering from severe CTE.

Post UFC Record: 7 - 4



Muhammad Mokaev

Reason: "Alot of things" Sucker punching Manel Kape just days before their fight, disrespect to UFC staff, being a boring wrestler, and trying to pull Kape's pants off during the fight.

Aftermath: Returned to BRAVEFC and won his fight there. Remains undefeated.