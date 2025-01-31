  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Encyclopedia Bantannica: Fighters who were cut from the UFC in unusual circumstances

HHJ

HHJ

Handsome posters never lose
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
158,928
Reaction score
135,564
Rousimar Palhares
Reason: Repeated holding onto submissions for too long. Was suspended for elevated testosterone levels, and in his first fight back, holds onto the submission too long again.
Aftermath: Did OK in WSOF, Won the title.
Held on to the submission too long again, against Jake Shields, causing him to be stripped of the title and released from the company.
From that point forward his record is 1 - 7 - 1

Miguel Torres
Reason: Made a dumb rape joke on Twitter.
"If a rape van was called a surprise van more women wouldn't mind going for rides in them. Everyone likes surprises."
Aftermath: Was re-signed later that year, but was knocked out in his first fight back and released again.
Post UFC Record is 4- 4

Paul Daley
Reason: Tried to hit Josh Koschek after the final bell in their matchup and had to be physically restrained by the referee.
"There's no excuse for that. These guys are professional athletes. You don't ever hit a guy blatantly after the bell like that, whether you're frustrated or not." He added, "I don't care if he fights in every show all over the world and becomes the best and everybody thinks he's the pound-for-pound best in the world, he will never fight in the UFC ever again." - Dana White
Aftermath: Daley was banned from the UFC for LIFE.
Post UFC Record is 17 - 8

Renato Sobral
Reason: Holding the Anaconda choke too long on David Heath, and being unrepentant in his post fight interview about it.
Aftermath: Won the Strikeforce LHW title. Retired in 2013, and is Unfortunatley suffering from severe CTE.
Post UFC Record: 7 - 4

Muhammad Mokaev
Reason: "Alot of things" Sucker punching Manel Kape just days before their fight, disrespect to UFC staff, being a boring wrestler, and trying to pull Kape's pants off during the fight.
Aftermath: Returned to BRAVEFC and won his fight there. Remains undefeated.
 
I guess Mitrione only got suspended not cut for his Fallon Fox comments.

"She's not a he, he's a he," the 34-year-old Mitrione said earlier Monday on the Internet-based talk show "MMA Hour."

"He's chromosomally a man. He had a gender change, not a sex change. He's still a man. He was a man for 31 years, 31 years. That's a couple years younger than I am. He's a man. Six years of taking performance de-hancing drugs you think is going to change all that? That's ridiculous.

"That is a lying, sick, sociopathic, disgusting freak. And I mean that."
 
Igor Severino
Reason: Biting his opponent in his debut (for no apparent reason).
images

Aftermath: Still in his early 20s and back on the Brazilian regionals.

Roman Bogatov
Reason: Fouling so much and so grievously in his debut vs Leonardo Santos.
Aftermath: Back to Russia and fouling there instead.
 
Tyler Manawaroa
Reason: Racist Instagram post. Denied UFC contract post-TUF. "The UFC is committed to having an environment that is free from discrimination. Consequently, UFC has notified Manawaroa that regardless of how far he advances in the completed television series, the organization will not be offering him a contract to compete in the UFC.”

Dan Hardy
Reason: Yelling at/threatening a female employee. "You don't go after women." - Dana White

Jason High
Reason: Shoving the referee after a TKO loss. "You put your hands on a referee, you're done." - Dana White

Ottman Azaitar
Reason: Team member breaking quarantine and sneaking a bag (supposedly full of potatoes) into Azaitar's locker room. Later rehired.

Muhammed Lawal
Reason: Calling NSAC official Pat Lundvall a bitch on Twitter after a commission hearing for a failed drug test (after the Lorenz Larkin fight). Zuffa, who owned Strikeforce at the time, cut him.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Tyler Manawaroa
Reason: Racist Instagram post. Denied UFC contract post-TUF. "The UFC is committed to having an environment that is free from discrimination. Consequently, UFC has notified Manawaroa that regardless of how far he advances in the completed television series, the organization will not be offering him a contract to compete in the UFC.”
Click to expand...
Crazy how times change, lmao.
 
Jesse Taylor
Reason: Going fucking drunken apeshit in vegas after winning the TUF show. He was shown kicking out one of the side windows of a rented limousine. The staff of the hotel where the incident occurred reported that a drunken Taylor had frightened female patrons and confronted hotel security by acting aggressively and screaming that he was a UFC fighter.
Aftermath: Forfeited his TUF win, which then had to be reorganized, eventually won by Amir Sadollah.
Was eventually brought back on TUF REDEMPTION but was flagged for a PED violation and then released again.
 
Ruslan Magomedov
Reason: A heavyweight with a 3-0 record in the UFC and a 0-3 record vs USADA. When his fourth bout vs drug testing was schedueled, Ruslan refused to be tested.
Aftermath: Went back to Russian regionals. No report on how many needles have gone up his ass since then.
 
Jon Fitch, Cain Velasquez, Josh Kosheck, Christian Wellisch (AKA)
Reason: Refusing to sign a lifetime contract to allow their names and likenesses to be used in video games the UFC released with THQ. Curiosity, Mike Swick avoided the ban by phoning Dana White independently and kissing the ring.
Aftermath: AKA capitulated 24 hours later. They remain a bitch to the UFC to this day.
 
europe1 said:
Igor Severino
Reason: Biting his opponent in his debut (for no apparent reason).

Aftermath: Still in his early 20s and back on the Brazilian regionals.
Click to expand...
His last fight was in the Czech Republic against a tough opponent, and Severino won.
 
europe1 said:
Igor Severino

Aftermath: Still in his early 20s and back on the Brazilian regionals.
Click to expand...
Dude is signed to OKTAGON lol
He actually beat one of their Stars* on his last bout
*I mean... His opponent headlined some Oktagon cards, that's why i called him that.

Anyway, my contribution:

Benjamin Brinsa: Dude was signed but quickly released after his past ties with neo nazi groups. Didn't even fought in the org.
Thiago Silva: Had a stable career going 7-3-2NC on the octagon when he was arrested after threating people at a bjj gym and barricating himself after that.
Afterwhile, the charges of his wife were dropped because she "fled" the country and he was again signed back. Some days later, Silva did an interview on the mma hour (i think) saying basically that "the bitch talked too much". That prompted her ex wife releasing a disturbing footage of Silva apparently high on drugs, armed and threatening her about her possible cheating on him (which she actually did, since she actually fled the country with the guy Silva was threatening). He went 5-6-1 NC after that.
Tyler Manawaroa: Dude was a TUF contestant on TUF Australia x Canada. One fine day, he decided to post a racist instagram photo and was subsequently... Not cut lol. Why? Because he wasn't signed yet... Still, UFC made a statement saying that he wouldn't be offered a contract despite of his TUF advances. He was 10-0 at the time and kept that way since he apparently retired after that.
Saul Rogers: TUF 22 runner up. Dude was ready to win the season since he was gonna face McGregors once best friend Artem Lobov. Instead, Visa issues ended up being the culprit for Rogers' firing, with UFC President Dana White infamously declaring “Saul lied on his visa application.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,474
Messages
56,833,884
Members
175,427
Latest member
camb5256

Share this page

Back
Top