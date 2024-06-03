svmr_db
The Aquinta fight is an argument? He 50-43ed the guy
Islam is "beatable" because he went 5 rounds with one of the best lightweights to ever compete in the division and got a cut on his forehead.
View attachment 1046297
He won 4-1 rounds in the fight and dominated in every statistic that matters.
View attachment 1046298
I think Arman would give Islam a challenge... sure.
I also think any of the top contenders would give another top contender a challenge - this is the very best of the best fighting.
No human is invincible.
Arman is a 3 rounds fighter, he's not much of a finisher, he's not submitting Islam, he's not a better wrestler, Arman himself said he won't make the mistake of shooting on Islam and would make it a stand up fight, Islam is a much better striker tjan Arman, what are you basing this on?I personally think that Islam can't make LW anymore without being physically depleted/compromised.
The fact that he called out WW after this last fight kinda helped confirm my theory.
Arman had a VERY competitive match with him the first time around, and has improved much more than Islam has since then.
At this stage of their careers I think Arman takes it in a LW match, but I have a feeling Islam moves to WW and abandons LW before this rematch even happens.
I don't see it, Islam is better everywhere.
Arman is the Walmart version of Islam.
When your mom tells you that we have Islam at home, you get Arman.