Khabib is a better athlete than Mak, he’s physically stronger and more explosive. His striking was also basic but fundamental which is important, high guard with a good jab, he didn’t have to resort to it much because whenever he grabbed ahold of his opponent they were going for a ride and his top control was on its own level.



That being said, I can’t fave Arman against Islam because his striking defense is not very responsible and he’s somewhat undersized for the top flight LW’s… both Gamrot and Mak have been able to physically overpower him.





Good fight but I think Islam can neutralize Arman.