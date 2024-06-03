Media Eddie Alvarez picks Arman Tsarukyan to defeat Islam Makhachev in rematch, explains why

Islam is far more beatable then Khabib. Khabib could just bum rush and smash guys with a blitz. Islam while more technical seems to not have this privilege.

Islam is pound for pound the best in my eyes ATM. But I wouldn't be shocked by a very talented guy like Arman taking the rematch.
 
Khabib is a better athlete than Mak, he’s physically stronger and more explosive. His striking was also basic but fundamental which is important, high guard with a good jab, he didn’t have to resort to it much because whenever he grabbed ahold of his opponent they were going for a ride and his top control was on its own level.

That being said, I can’t fave Arman against Islam because his striking defense is not very responsible and he’s somewhat undersized for the top flight LW’s… both Gamrot and Mak have been able to physically overpower him.


Good fight but I think Islam can neutralize Arman.
 
Islam is "beatable" because he went 5 rounds with one of the best lightweights to ever compete in the division and got a cut on his forehead.
He won 4-1 rounds in the fight and dominated in every statistic that matters.
I think Arman would give Islam a challenge... sure.

I also think any of the top contenders would give another top contender a challenge - this is the very best of the best fighting.

No human is invincible.
 
The Aquinta fight is an argument? He 50-43ed the guy
tsarukyan probably has the best chance out of everyone.

i see the fight being mostly standup with some stalemates in the grappling.
islam wins the standup

arman also got into 2 VERY bad positions against charles. he's going to sleep if he gives islam those same positions.
 
The first part is rubbish because no one is beating islam at LW but i agree with second part Islam he is more "beatable" and hittable than Khabib.
 
I personally think that Islam can't make LW anymore without being physically depleted/compromised.
The fact that he called out WW after this last fight kinda helped confirm my theory.
Arman had a VERY competitive match with him the first time around, and has improved much more than Islam has since then.
At this stage of their careers I think Arman takes it in a LW match, but I have a feeling Islam moves to WW and abandons LW before this rematch even happens.
 



Yea, and that cut came from a glancing elbow with no power at all to make anyone stumble, all it did was slice
 
Arman is a 3 rounds fighter, he's not much of a finisher, he's not submitting Islam, he's not a better wrestler, Arman himself said he won't make the mistake of shooting on Islam and would make it a stand up fight, Islam is a much better striker tjan Arman, what are you basing this on?
 
Hard to see that happen cause much of what makes Arman good Islam does far better. There's really just one area I see Arman as being better and that's GNP. I like fight though. Hope Islam comes out with a heavy striking approach cause that is where the gap in skill between the two is the largest.
 
I don't think Arman is the one to do it. He is a lot smaller than islam and he is a bit of a wild puncher on his feet. He has some kicks but they aren't powerful. Islam on his feet is an ok kickboxer.
 
I'm dont really think the outcome would be different than the first match, but I still want to see the rematch (I thought Arman won against Gamrot btw).
 
FrappeDuRocma said:
I don't see it, Islam is better everywhere.

Arman is the Walmart version of Islam.

When your mom tells you that we have Islam at home, you get Arman.
Arman is a better striker than Islam, and he’s a lot more aggressive
 
