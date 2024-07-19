biscuitsbrah
Amateur Fighter
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2013
- Messages
- 15,714
- Reaction score
- 12,136
Dude was spot on. Pretty underrated fight analysis
I think that's one of the ring girlsnever heard of Islany
I mean, Khabib was super close to itThey like to be all the way out or all the way in. Adbulmanap used to tell them to never exchange basically, that if they can avoid exchanging standing they mitigate most of the risk that they may lose. They aren't unbeatable, Khabib wasn't unbeatable, or anywhere close to it but they do bring some incredible intangibles to the table in that their physicality and conditioning are incredibly world class. That said, imagine if Volk was anywhere near Islams size? He'd probably be able to beat Khabib and Islam, because he also had world class conditioning and physicality, high fight IQ, very strong defensive wrestling and superior striking. But they are great at keeping guys off their game and avoiding adversity altogether. It's why say, Umar vs Merab is so exciting potentially, as we rarely see someone able or willing to impose on them they way Merab would try to and has the skillsets to do so. Or Leon vs Islam, because Leon has the length and size to where Islam will be forced to exchange to close distance and grappling or even just come into range and Leon also has that world class physicality and conditioning...and quality defensive wrestling. Almost none of Islam or Khabibs opponents had the conditioning, the physicality, the defensive wrestling and up to par striking to give them difficulties but...once you have those tools, there is holes in their style and ways to break it down.
Looks like Amru Magomedov is getting signed later this year from their Gym, he strikes me every bit as talented as Usman Nurmagomedov so far. And Usman will likely try to come over to the UFC once Islam leaves 155. Maybe they will sign Renat Khavalov too. I like having a puzzle to solve and having guys so great as these Dagestanis that force the level of athlete and technical abilities to be higher at the top than they are. It's great for the sport, doesn't matter where you land on which side.
I mean, Khabib was super close to it
So basically you have to be near perfect in order to expose the holes in their games.They like to be all the way out or all the way in. Adbulmanap used to tell them to never exchange basically, that if they can avoid exchanging standing they mitigate most of the risk that they may lose. They aren't unbeatable, Khabib wasn't unbeatable, or anywhere close to it but they do bring some incredible intangibles to the table in that their physicality and conditioning are incredibly world class. That said, imagine if Volk was anywhere near Islams size? He'd probably be able to beat Khabib and Islam, because he also had world class conditioning and physicality, high fight IQ, very strong defensive wrestling and superior striking. But they are great at keeping guys off their game and avoiding adversity altogether. It's why say, Umar vs Merab is so exciting potentially, as we rarely see someone able or willing to impose on them they way Merab would try to and has the skillsets to do so. Or Leon vs Islam, because Leon has the length and size to where Islam will be forced to exchange to close distance and grappling or even just come into range and Leon also has that world class physicality and conditioning...and quality defensive wrestling. Almost none of Islam or Khabibs opponents had the conditioning, the physicality, the defensive wrestling and up to par striking to give them difficulties but...once you have those tools, there is holes in their style and ways to break it down.
Looks like Amru Magomedov is getting signed later this year from their Gym, he strikes me every bit as talented as Usman Nurmagomedov so far. And Usman will likely try to come over to the UFC once Islam leaves 155. Maybe they will sign Renat Khavalov too. I like having a puzzle to solve and having guys so great as these Dagestanis that force the level of athlete and technical abilities to be higher at the top than they are. It's great for the sport, doesn't matter where you land on which side.
As a proud Pennsylvanian, I could listen to that North Philly accent ALL day.I enjoy listening to Eddie.
I'm excited for Khabib Nabiev and Magomed Zaynukov too. Especially the latter. He seems like a destroyer.Looks like Amru Magomedov is getting signed later this year from their Gym, he strikes me every bit as talented as Usman Nurmagomedov so far. And Usman will likely try to come over to the UFC once Islam leaves 155. Maybe they will sign Renat Khavalov too.
They like to be all the way out or all the way in. Adbulmanap used to tell them to never exchange basically, that if they can avoid exchanging standing they mitigate most of the risk that they may lose. They aren't unbeatable, Khabib wasn't unbeatable, or anywhere close to it but they do bring some incredible intangibles to the table in that their physicality and conditioning are incredibly world class. That said, imagine if Volk was anywhere near Islams size? He'd probably be able to beat Khabib and Islam, because he also had world class conditioning and physicality, high fight IQ, very strong defensive wrestling and superior striking. But they are great at keeping guys off their game and avoiding adversity altogether. It's why say, Umar vs Merab is so exciting potentially, as we rarely see someone able or willing to impose on them they way Merab would try to and has the skillsets to do so. Or Leon vs Islam, because Leon has the length and size to where Islam will be forced to exchange to close distance and grappling or even just come into range and Leon also has that world class physicality and conditioning...and quality defensive wrestling. Almost none of Islam or Khabibs opponents had the conditioning, the physicality, the defensive wrestling and up to par striking to give them difficulties but...once you have those tools, there is holes in their style and ways to break it down.
Looks like Amru Magomedov is getting signed later this year from their Gym, he strikes me every bit as talented as Usman Nurmagomedov so far. And Usman will likely try to come over to the UFC once Islam leaves 155. Maybe they will sign Renat Khavalov too. I like having a puzzle to solve and having guys so great as these Dagestanis that force the level of athlete and technical abilities to be higher at the top than they are. It's great for the sport, doesn't matter where you land on which side.