They like to be all the way out or all the way in. Adbulmanap used to tell them to never exchange basically, that if they can avoid exchanging standing they mitigate most of the risk that they may lose. They aren't unbeatable, Khabib wasn't unbeatable, or anywhere close to it but they do bring some incredible intangibles to the table in that their physicality and conditioning are incredibly world class. That said, imagine if Volk was anywhere near Islams size? He'd probably be able to beat Khabib and Islam, because he also had world class conditioning and physicality, high fight IQ, very strong defensive wrestling and superior striking. But they are great at keeping guys off their game and avoiding adversity altogether. It's why say, Umar vs Merab is so exciting potentially, as we rarely see someone able or willing to impose on them they way Merab would try to and has the skillsets to do so. Or Leon vs Islam, because Leon has the length and size to where Islam will be forced to exchange to close distance and grappling or even just come into range and Leon also has that world class physicality and conditioning...and quality defensive wrestling. Almost none of Islam or Khabibs opponents had the conditioning, the physicality, the defensive wrestling and up to par striking to give them difficulties but...once you have those tools, there is holes in their style and ways to break it down.



Looks like Amru Magomedov is getting signed later this year from their Gym, he strikes me every bit as talented as Usman Nurmagomedov so far. And Usman will likely try to come over to the UFC once Islam leaves 155. Maybe they will sign Renat Khavalov too. I like having a puzzle to solve and having guys so great as these Dagestanis that force the level of athlete and technical abilities to be higher at the top than they are. It's great for the sport, doesn't matter where you land on which side.