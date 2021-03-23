Television ECHO (Official Trailer, post #52; Premieres Jan. 10)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
84,919
Reaction score
17,439
Hawkeye Spinoff Series ECHO Starring Alaqua Cox in the Works at Marvel Studios, Disney Plus

TYcjexH.jpg


The Hawkeye series at Disney Plus may already be getting a spinoff. A show centered on Echo, a deaf Native American character who will be played by Alaqua Cox in the Hawkeye series, is in the early stages of development for Disney Plus, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen are attached to write and executive produce the show, with a writers’ room recently being assembled. Marvel Studios will produce.

Echo, whose real name is Maya Lopez, has the ability to perfectly copy another person’s movements or fighting style, making her a formidable opponent in battle. In the Marvel comics, Echo crosses paths with characters like Daredevil, Moon Knight and the Avengers. She was also the first person to hold the title of Ronin before passing it onto Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, in the comics. At the beginning of Avengers: Endgame, Barton (Jeremy Renner) briefly used the name Ronin and went rogue from the Avengers after losing his family in Thanos’ snap.

Variety exclusively reported in December that newcomer Cox and several other cast members were joining the Hawkeye series. The show will be Cox’s on-screen debut. Whether or not the show goes to series remains to be seen, but it would come as little surprise if Marvel began building outs its expanding television universe even more with characters from its current crop of shows at Disney Plus.

https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/hawkeye-disney-plus-echo-spinoff-1234934667/
 
Just what we asked for...
<LikeReally5>









Seriously do Shatterstar. Much more interesting character and hes even bisexual for the sjw points.
 
Last edited:
Disney gonna introduce everyone ever written in a Marvel comic just to give them a 2 second spot in a 3 hour movie so you can point and be all like "I watched that TV Show! I know them!".

Typical big industry move though. Tag Marvel on it and it makes money. Completely fatigue viewers, then start over regendering and recoloring and rebooting. Just printing money.
 
The show shouldn't go to series because there's nothing there. Everybody is going to care about Hawkeye, not his predecessor.
 
God bless America they're really digging the bottom of the barrel to find characters they can make shows to appeal to whatever ____ demographic they can aren't they? Whole thing almost feels marketing driven.
 
I don’t know who this character, and I was a comic fan until my mid twenties.

Just do a blade series already.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,717
Messages
55,022,268
Members
174,554
Latest member
miketheavenger75

Share this page

Back
Top