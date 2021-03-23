Dragonlordxxxxx
Hawkeye Spinoff Series ECHO Starring Alaqua Cox in the Works at Marvel Studios, Disney Plus
The Hawkeye series at Disney Plus may already be getting a spinoff. A show centered on Echo, a deaf Native American character who will be played by Alaqua Cox in the Hawkeye series, is in the early stages of development for Disney Plus, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.
Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen are attached to write and executive produce the show, with a writers’ room recently being assembled. Marvel Studios will produce.
Echo, whose real name is Maya Lopez, has the ability to perfectly copy another person’s movements or fighting style, making her a formidable opponent in battle. In the Marvel comics, Echo crosses paths with characters like Daredevil, Moon Knight and the Avengers. She was also the first person to hold the title of Ronin before passing it onto Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, in the comics. At the beginning of Avengers: Endgame, Barton (Jeremy Renner) briefly used the name Ronin and went rogue from the Avengers after losing his family in Thanos’ snap.
Variety exclusively reported in December that newcomer Cox and several other cast members were joining the Hawkeye series. The show will be Cox’s on-screen debut. Whether or not the show goes to series remains to be seen, but it would come as little surprise if Marvel began building outs its expanding television universe even more with characters from its current crop of shows at Disney Plus.
https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/hawkeye-disney-plus-echo-spinoff-1234934667/
