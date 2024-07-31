Paulo Costa's coach Eric Albarracin shared his thoughts on the career of his ward, in an exclusive interview with mma.metaratings.ru, and gave a forecast for his fight against Khamzat Chimaev.“I don’t think things went wrong in Costa’s last fight, I think it's all about Sean Strickland. Sean is hard to prepare for. It's hard to deal with that style, that kind of pressure. And you know, this wasthe very first time that Paulo had two fights within seven months. We held three camps. First for a fight against Khamzat Chimaev, then for Robert Whittaker, and then for Sean Strickland.Sean Strickland is very cool, you know. He is a former UFC champion.""Paulo has fought many UFC champions. He fought Johny Hendricks, Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero. And now Sean Strickland. When you're at the top of this game, if you're having a bad dayor whatever, and the other guy is having a good day, these things just happen. But Paulo is still hunting for the champion title, and I believe that he will receive it!""How will the intended fight between Costa and Chimaev turn out? Paulo needs to go into that octagon and fight. You need to train defense against wrestling. Train wrestling, not just defense.Khamzat imposes a difficult fight, he is invincible. Chimaev is a superstar in the UAE where I think he now resides, so he will have an advantage. We will fight him in enemy territory, I think thatPaulo will be the guy who's able to take the zero from Chimaev's losing column, in these conditions” Albarracin said.