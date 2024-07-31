Media E Albarracin: Paulo is hunting for the belt, I believe it will happen. Thinks Chimaev in Abu Dhabi comes next

Paulo Costa's coach Eric Albarracin shared his thoughts on the career of his ward, in an exclusive interview with mma.metaratings.ru, and gave a forecast for his fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

“I don’t think things went wrong in Costa’s last fight, I think it's all about Sean Strickland. Sean is hard to prepare for. It's hard to deal with that style, that kind of pressure. And you know, this was
the very first time that Paulo had two fights within seven months. We held three camps. First for a fight against Khamzat Chimaev, then for Robert Whittaker, and then for Sean Strickland.
Sean Strickland is very cool, you know. He is a former UFC champion."

"Paulo has fought many UFC champions. He fought Johny Hendricks, Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero. And now Sean Strickland. When you're at the top of this game, if you're having a bad day
or whatever, and the other guy is having a good day, these things just happen. But Paulo is still hunting for the champion title, and I believe that he will receive it!"

"How will the intended fight between Costa and Chimaev turn out? Paulo needs to go into that octagon and fight. You need to train defense against wrestling. Train wrestling, not just defense.
Khamzat imposes a difficult fight, he is invincible. Chimaev is a superstar in the UAE where I think he now resides, so he will have an advantage. We will fight him in enemy territory, I think that
Paulo will be the guy who's able to take the zero from Chimaev's losing column, in these conditions” Albarracin said.

Source: https://mma.metaratings.ru/news/trener-kosty-paulo-budet-tem-kto-zaberet-nol-u-chimaeva-387812/
 
I care VERY little about Costa, or Borz. If you booked that fight. 90% of the mma community would say it’s not happening.

And it wouldn’t..

1722450720190.gif
 
Honestly this fight is long overdue. Pending Costa makes it to fight night. I have zero vested interest other than the two have been back and forth for years now.
 
If we can get Paulo "100% Natural" Costa and Khamzat "Needs an Iron Lung" Chimaev into the cage, I would be interested.

But I'm not holding my breath. It's going to be back and forth social media messages and then Costa fights someone else and loses and Chimaev contracts leprosy or something.
 
Everything would have line up for Costa vs Chimaev. Risky fight to make at this point.
 
Basically saying- yeah we’re 1-4 in the last 5 years, but we fought only top level guys, and whilst we lost soundly, it wasn’t that soundly.

Lol at, but we were forced to fight twice in seven months.

Title shot?
 
It makes sense to rebook it. Khamzat should fight someone in the 7-11 ranking range especially since he's been so unreliable and can only fight in UAE or Saudi Arabia. Costa has shown that he's not a top 5 guy but is around top 10 level so he's the perfect kind of level fighter for Khamzat to show he belongs in the top 10 at MW or not.
 
Costa continues to lose but gets “big” names…….. <lol>
 
I used to think Albarracin was annoying and kinda dorky from the looks. BUT I've seen and heard from multiple people that he's a legit genuine guy who cares about his team.
 
