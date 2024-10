GreenGorilla said:



I hope Dana gives Finney a contract after his third time, especially on short notice.

It's so silly. The week before Finney's first Contender Series fight, Dana signed a Bolivian farmer who got his ass kicked for 15 minutes. That guy is now 0-1 in the UFC, because of course he is.Meanwhile, Finney finished his opponent and was denied. Dana White is a clown.