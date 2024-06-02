Dustin vs Islam recap

C

CashMoney1991

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 9, 2015
Messages
2,767
Reaction score
1,505
1. Awesome fight, thought for sure Islam would beat Dustin with ease inside 3 rounds
2. I gave Dustin 1 round which was round 4, found it interesting that one judge had it 2-2 going into the 5th, if Dustin survived round 5, it is possible that he would have lost via split decision given he was winning that round until he got taken down and choked out
3. Islam is still the best fighter in the game imo, 3 title defenses, no other current champ has more than 2 in their current reign
4. Islam will more than likely break that LW defense record in his next fight, Arman has shit standup which makes me confident Islam beats him in the fall
5. IF Dustin has 1 more fight left in him, I really want a third Justin fight, it would be violent and possibly one of the best fights ever
6. Call me crazy, but I think Max has the best chance to beat Islam at 155, he has the boxing, cardio, pressure and chin
7. Islam isn't as effective if you pressure him backing up and his cardio isn't the greatest, he faded in round 5 against Volk and looked like he was starting to fade in round 4 against Dustin last night, Max is so good at creating volume, but more than likely he will want Topuria next at 145
 
I don't think Holloway has the wrestling or physicality to prevent Islam from taking him down. But, it's arguably a bigger name opponent for him than Tsarukyan.
 
Good take aways, but I think Islam big brothers and subs Max. They are extremely smart with game planning, although I don't think Islam is as disciplined in the cage as Khabib was, so he might test his striking a little longer than he should, who knows.

And it's of to BKFC for Dustin now... joking... maybe... yeah, joking.
 
Islam subs Holloway early!

Armans standup being undersold by OP
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

barillas
Where does Dustin rank all-time at 155?
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
CorninginChristianburg
CorninginChristianburg
TerraRayzing
Can Islam replicate Khabib's gameplan against Dustin?
Replies
17
Views
253
rjmbrd
rjmbrd
R
Rising grapplers taking over (and the path for Islam)
Replies
9
Views
331
laleggenda27
laleggenda27
AldoStillGoat
Respect to Islam and Dustin
2
Replies
32
Views
505
Kb7
Kb7
AmbassadorFright
Dustin Poirier's 3rd title shot is even more undeserved and stupid than Colby's 3rd.
6 7 8
Replies
141
Views
4K
CPH
CPH

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,468
Messages
55,632,481
Members
174,862
Latest member
mlaw44

Share this page

Back
Top