Dustin vs Islam recap

1. Awesome fight, thought for sure Islam would beat Dustin with ease inside 3 rounds

2. I gave Dustin 1 round which was round 4, found it interesting that one judge had it 2-2 going into the 5th, if Dustin survived round 5, it is possible that he would have lost via split decision given he was winning that round until he got taken down and choked out

3. Islam is still the best fighter in the game imo, 3 title defenses, no other current champ has more than 2 in their current reign

4. Islam will more than likely break that LW defense record in his next fight, Arman has shit standup which makes me confident Islam beats him in the fall

5. IF Dustin has 1 more fight left in him, I really want a third Justin fight, it would be violent and possibly one of the best fights ever

6. Call me crazy, but I think Max has the best chance to beat Islam at 155, he has the boxing, cardio, pressure and chin

7. Islam isn't as effective if you pressure him backing up and his cardio isn't the greatest, he faded in round 5 against Volk and looked like he was starting to fade in round 4 against Dustin last night, Max is so good at creating volume, but more than likely he will want Topuria next at 145