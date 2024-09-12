Dudes that can’t Handle it Deep

LeBron

LeBron

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 12, 2011
Messages
2,341
Reaction score
2,817
Which guys are huge front runners but consistently fold against adversity/drown when taken to deep waters? Cerrone first comes to mind but who else?
 
Herbert Burns, the guy just folds and gives up as soon as the fight is going against him, he is nothing like his brother. Gilbert has a lot of heart and is crazy hard to finish and very tough, but Herbert just wilts as soon as its not going his way, I've never been impressed with him.
 
Cerrone never had cardio issues. Some of his finest performances were taking the fight deep.

Makwan Amirkhani
 
Conor McGregor. Every time he'd get sweaty and go deep he'd run out of breath, it's like a fish gasping for air. The moment that other man took control Conor went from hammer to nail and never came back, he'd take a relentless pounding until he could take no more, often submitting to the dominance, choking as he was being choked. He chokes when he's not on top and the roles are reversed, drowning in sweat and agony when the match goes deep. He couldn't even walk after Poirier finished the second time.
 
overeem

nunes vs pena showed she can't do anything when the gameplan folds

masvidal

costa
 
TS threads be like:

WHAT FIGHT BETWEEN TWO MALES SEEMS LIKE IT SHOULD HAVBE ROPEY ARCS OF JISM AND VEINY ERECT PENISES EVERYWHERE, BUT DOESNT?
 
Rumble strangely wasn't good at getting pushed in deep waters. Still one of my favorite fighters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeBron
Dudes that Got Banged Out and Were Never The Same
6 7 8
Replies
149
Views
6K
Black Blood
Black Blood

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,078
Messages
56,173,971
Members
175,095
Latest member
bigfulla

Share this page

Back
Top