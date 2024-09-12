Dudes that can’t Handle it Deep

Conor McGregor. Every time he'd get sweaty and go deep he'd run out of breath, it's like a fish gasping for air. The moment that other man took control Conor went from hammer to nail and never came back, he'd take a relentless pounding until he could take no more, often submitting to the dominance, choking as he was being choked. He chokes when he's not on top and the roles are reversed, drowning in sweat and agony when the match goes deep. He couldn't even walk after Poirier finished the second time.