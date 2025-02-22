  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

champions who aren't good at overcoming adversity?

don't ask

don't ask

Special Secretary of Shitposting
@Silver
Joined
Feb 4, 2022
Messages
13,338
Reaction score
25,550
In my mind, all the greats were capable of overcoming adversity, staying cool, relying on their experience, and pulling out a victory in fights they were losing. Fedor, Anderson, Jones and GSP all exhibited this championship quality.

This got me wondering... which champions didn't have it? The only name that comes to mind is Vitor Belfort, who had a reputation of crumbling when things got tough, but I'm sure there were others.
 
don't ask said:
I'm not trying to be funny, I don't recognize this fighter, which is strange because I like WMMA. Was she a champion? I'm guessing she had the belt taken from her in brutal fashion.
Click to expand...
Nicco Montano

She was (technically) the first WFLW champion, a belt she won by winning TUF. She eventually vacated without defending it.

She lost her only other fight in the UFC and hasn't fought since.

www.tapology.com

Nicco Montaño | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Nicco Montaño (4-3-0) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Durango, Colorado and the #46th ranked Top Women Bantamweight fighter. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
 
Ares Black said:
Nicco Montano

She was (technically) the first WFLW champion, a belt she won by winning TUF. She eventually vacated without defending it.

She lost her only other fight in the UFC and hasn't fought since.

www.tapology.com

Nicco Montaño | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Nicco Montaño (4-3-0) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Durango, Colorado and the #46th ranked Top Women Bantamweight fighter. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
Click to expand...
That... is... huh. I had no idea.
 
don't ask said:
I'm not trying to be funny, I don't recognize this fighter, which is strange because I like WMMA. Was she a champion? I'm guessing she had the belt taken from her in brutal fashion.
Click to expand...
She won precisely one official UFC bout, which happened to be for the paper-est title ever, the culmination of a reality show which didn't include the CLEAR #1 flyweight in the world.
 
Ares Black said:
Nicco Montano

She was (technically) the first WFLW champion, a belt she won by winning TUF. She eventually vacated without defending it.

She lost her only other fight in the UFC and hasn't fought since.

www.tapology.com

Nicco Montaño | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Nicco Montaño (4-3-0) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Durango, Colorado and the #46th ranked Top Women Bantamweight fighter. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
Click to expand...
Thats crazy. She was scheduled for UFC fights 11 times and only 2 of them actually happened, 9 cancelations.

Screenshot_20250222_150646_Brave.jpg
 
Gonna piss off a lot of people here but Jose Aldo, although I wouldn't say he didn't have heart, but he didn't have a lot of fights where he had to overcome serious adversity. He showed some heart against Mendes in the rematch, though he was in control and won that one in a good fight. Most of his losses are him losing after the tide turns and him being unable to prevent it and it has hurt his legacy.
 
TheBulge said:
Gonna piss off a lot of people here but Jose Aldo, although I wouldn't say he didn't have heart, but he didn't have a lot of fights where he had to overcome serious adversity. He showed some heart against Mendes in the rematch, though he was in control and won that one in a good fight. Most of his losses are him losing after the tide turns and him being unable to prevent it and it has hurt his legacy.
Click to expand...
It's funny you say this because I initially included him with Fedor, GSP, Anderson and Jones in the OP, but I couldn't really remember him turning fights around. I think he didn't have opponents who were skilled enough to challenge him in his early career and, in later fights, his body started failing him and his style was so completely different that people could cause him problems. I almost think he does show this trait, career-wise, but not in any individual fight.
 
TheBulge said:
Gonna piss off a lot of people here but Jose Aldo, although I wouldn't say he didn't have heart, but he didn't have a lot of fights where he had to overcome serious adversity. He showed some heart against Mendes in the rematch, though he was in control and won that one in a good fight. Most of his losses are him losing after the tide turns and him being unable to prevent it and it has hurt his legacy.
Click to expand...
He has heart but he didn't have the cardio and especially later in his career he would just accept losing at times. I think those fights against Max might have changed him in some ways. He poured his heart out but still got beat down by a younger guy with better conditioning and took a lot of damage.
 
GolovKing said:
He has heart but he didn't have the cardio and especially later in his career he would just accept losing at times. I think those fights against Max might have changed him in some ways. He poured his heart out but still got beat down by a younger guy with better conditioning and took a lot of damage.
Click to expand...

To accept losing is the definition of not having heart though.
 
Overeem had that problem as well, throughout his career.
 
TheBulge said:
To accept losing is the definition of not having heart though.
Click to expand...
Earlier in his career he was a different guy though. He lost that heart and will after Max. He showed lots of heart against Chad
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,917
Messages
56,929,676
Members
175,463
Latest member
Mynameisjeff

Share this page

Back
Top