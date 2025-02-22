champions who aren't good at overcoming adversity?

don't ask
In my mind, all the greats were capable of overcoming adversity, staying cool, relying on their experience, and pulling out a victory in fights they were losing. Fedor, Anderson, Jones and GSP all exhibited this championship quality.
This got me wondering... which champions didn't have it? The only name that comes to mind is Vitor Belfort, who had a reputation of crumbling when things got tough, but I'm sure there were others.
