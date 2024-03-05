It's been a little less than a year, but Jamie Komoroski hopes to be living her best life in 2 years, despite facing 25 years in prison for 4 felony charges including reckless homicide.- She was 3 times the legal limit and had been drinking at 4 separate bars that day/night- She chose to drive and turned the wrong way- Was doing 65 in a 25 when she rear-ended a golf cart carrying the newlyweds and family away from the wedding that ended minutes earlier.- Komoroski is repeatedly heard in recorded phone calls talking about herself, her life, and why this has happened to her, but never once addressed her victims.- The judge agreed to a $150,000 bond if the County couldn't bring the case to trial by March 1st, which they didn't.- Komoroski is under house arrest and 24/7 alcohol monitoring and had to surrender her passport- Komoroski believes everything happens for a reason and that this will still lead to her living her best life 2 years from now.No trial date is set at this time.