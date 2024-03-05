Law Drunk Driver who Killed Newlywed Wife and Injured Family Release On Pre-Trial Bond After 1 year

It's been a little less than a year, but Jamie Komoroski hopes to be living her best life in 2 years, despite facing 25 years in prison for 4 felony charges including reckless homicide.

- She was 3 times the legal limit and had been drinking at 4 separate bars that day/night
- She chose to drive and turned the wrong way
- Was doing 65 in a 25 when she rear-ended a golf cart carrying the newlyweds and family away from the wedding that ended minutes earlier.
- Komoroski is repeatedly heard in recorded phone calls talking about herself, her life, and why this has happened to her, but never once addressed her victims.
- The judge agreed to a $150,000 bond if the County couldn't bring the case to trial by March 1st, which they didn't.
- Komoroski is under house arrest and 24/7 alcohol monitoring and had to surrender her passport
- Komoroski believes everything happens for a reason and that this will still lead to her living her best life 2 years from now.

No trial date is set at this time.

 
After a quick skim of the thread title my outrage was ready to be sparked over her only doing one year. However, after slowing down and reading I have no outrage. Even though she's clearly guilty she still gets due process and the state can't just let people rot in jail while they have their thumbs up their asses.
 
Poon Goon said:
After a quick skim of the thread title my outrage was ready to be sparked over her only doing one year. However, after slowing down and reading I have no outrage. Even though she's clearly guilty she still gets due process and the state can't just let people rot in jail while they have their thumbs up their asses.
OP Thread fail....

lol
 
Poon Goon said:
After a quick skim of the thread title my outrage was ready to be sparked over her only doing one year. However, after slowing down and reading I have no outrage. Even though she's clearly guilty she still gets due process and the state can't just let people rot in jail while they have their thumbs up their asses.
I've edited the title to include Pre-Trial Bond. I didn't see the confusion, but thanks for pointing it out to me.

As maddening as it all is, the fact that they clearly had a March 1st deadline and still don't have a date set is just odd to me. What are they concerned the defense is going to bring up that they need to be prepared for?

The wheels of justice turn... sometimes.
 
Let's take a guess shall we?

KOMOROSKI-HEARING-VIDEO-SCCHAOF1ME001.00_18_46_21.Still001.jpg

surprised-surprise.gif
 
KnockoutsGalore said:
I've edited the title to include Pre-Trial Bond. I didn't see the confusion, but thanks for pointing it out to me.

As maddening as it all is, the fact that they clearly had a March 1st deadline and still don't have a date set is just odd to me. What are they concerned the defense is going to bring up that they need to be prepared for?

The wheels of justice turn... sometimes.
You made it sound like she was getting a year jail time before.

This bitch will be going away for awhile. Deservedly

She better enjoy her free time while she can.
 
Scerpi said:
You made it sound like she was getting a year jail time before.

This bitch will be going away for awhile. Deservedly

She better enjoy her free time while she can.
I'm not defending my OP. I agree it was confusing, so I edited it. Thanks.
 
Scerpi said:
You made it sound like she was getting a year jail time before.

This bitch will be going away for awhile. Deservedly

She better enjoy her free time while she can.
True story,

Even with the 1 year time served it is going to be a lengthy stay.

From what I gather she seems to be one of them spoiled, woe is me kids. I could see someone leaking a video of her in a few months at some local dive bar.
 
syct23 said:
True story,

Even with the 1 year time served it is going to be a lengthy stay.

From what I gather she seems to be one of them spoiled, woe is me kids. I could see someone leaking a video of her in a few months at some local dive bar.
We can only hope she violates the terms of her bond...
 
