Crime Michigan School Shooter's Mom on Trial for Manslaughter (Update: Guilty on all 4 counts) (Update 3: Father guilty on all counts)

Mother of Michigan school shooter denies any responsibility but wishes son had 'killed us instead'

The mother of a Michigan school shooter testified in her own defense Thursday, denying any responsibility for the deaths of four students but also wishing her son would have “killed us instead.” “I don't want to say that I'm a victim because I don't want to disrespect those families that truly...
Man who had affair with Jennifer Crumbley testifies about her son's school shooting

A man who Jennifer Crumbley had an affair with leading up to the shooting was on the stand Wednesday.
Trial is in full swing after her son was found guilty and sentenced to life without. The jury has now heard from the Horse Trainer, School Counselor, and Jennifer's extramarital affair. Most are pointing to the fact that she was an aloof mom who liked to point the blame at everyone but herself. In the nation's first trial of parents being charged for their actions leading up to a school shooting, how do you think this is going to go?
 
Jesus... they had a meeting with school officials HOURS before the shooting?

And after showing disturbing evidence of the kids mental issues they still refused to address anything... choosing to leave him in school...

If any parent is going to be found partially responsible for their kids actions, it sounds like these two clowns are perfect candidates.
 
www.yahoo.com

www.yahoo.com

abcnews.go.com

abcnews.go.com

"aloof mom who liked to point the blame at everyone but herself"

literally every single female alive
 
pv3Hpv3p said:
Jesus... they had a meeting with school officials HOURS before the shooting?

And after showing disturbing evidence of the kids mental issues they still refused to address anything... choosing to leave him in school...

If any parent is going to be found partially responsible for their kids actions, it sounds like these two clowns are perfect candidates.
There's a lot of blame to go around here, for sure. But most of it seems to fall squarely on the parents. They disregarded his claims that he needed therapy, instead opting to buy him a gun and take him to the shooting range for "bonding time". Then, they stored the gun in an unlocked chifforobe with the ammunition not far away, and clearly known by the child. They neglected to tell the school they had recently purchased a gun for the shooter, even after he was found to have been looking up bullets in class and on the day of the shooting. Had they disclosed any of this, the school would've had reason to search his backpack. And, to your point, they saw the picture he drew, had a meeting, and REFUSED to take him home, telling the school they had to let him back in class and they would look into therapy 'later'.

They are going to be found guilty and it is going to set a precedent for bad parents to be held accountable when their bad parenting results in the loss of life that could've otherwise been avoided.
 
KnockoutsGalore said:
It could also make people realize they will be held accountable when they do something blatantly wrong. I'm in favor of it.
Trusting the justice system for any level of fairness and nuance is a disaster waiting to happen. They'll just start charging people for crimes others committed and look to this case as legal precedent
 
The XL said:
Trusting the justice system for any level of fairness and nuance is a disaster waiting to happen
There's a whole other thread about space and bigfoot for conspiracy theories right now.

Justice system critique aside, do you think the parents, in this particular case, should be held culpable for their actions? Or was it entirely not their fault and they should just be let off the hook?
 
I'm very pro gun, but also pro accountability.

Known issues, ready access to firearms and ignoring obvious red flags....

I'm not opposed to letting this play out if they find negligence on the parents part.
 
KnockoutsGalore said:
There's a whole other thread about space and bigfoot for conspiracy theories right now.

Justice system critique aside, do you think the parents, in this particular case, should be held culpable for their actions? Or was it entirely not their fault and they should just be let off the hook?
Comparing criticism of our courts to believing Bigfoot might be the stupidest thing ever written on this forum. Congratulations are in order.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
This sounds like a good idea, but the implications of this could be absolutely devastating for the black community. Now we're going to lock their moms up too?

This looks like a road to hell being paved with good intentions type scenario to me.
If a parent of any gender or race ignores numerous signs that a tragic loss of life event may occur and decides to reward those signs with ready access to a firearm, then they should be held accountable.
 
KnockoutsGalore said:
Would you consider the actions of a a parent that knows their kid may have access to a firearm the same as a parent that gives access to a firearm equal, should a shooting occur?
Both are bad for sure. If you're gonna convict one way, you can't ignore the other.
 
It's funny how liberties are always taken with the law when it comes to punishing a citizen. How about we start charging members of government as accessories to a crime whenever an illegal immigrant committees a crime, or whenever a judge hands out a comically lenient sentence, things of that nature.
 
KnockoutsGalore said:
So, yes. You would consider them equal.
Not equal but both are bad. If you 100% know your kid has a gun, and you look the other way that's worse. Most of these parents would just deny knowing anything if they were to be convicted though.
 
