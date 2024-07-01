Drumeo - Is This the Best Music Channel on YouTube?

Hello, Jukebox folks. I rarely venture in here, and I've spent very little time in here when I have ventured in, but I've been perusing lately and I searched "Drumeo" and was shocked that zero results were returned. That word has apparently never even been posted in this entire subforum. Can that really be possible? Are you guys watching this channel? It might be the best music channel on YouTube, certainly that my non-expert ass has seen. Obviously given the name it's drum-oriented, but the content is insanely high quality and high quantity. There are so many rabbit holes you can go down, from breakdowns of famous drummers like Ringo, Keith Moon, John Bonham, Phil Collins, Neil Peart, Dave Grohl, etc., in the "Genius Of..." series to fun challenge videos where drummers either try to replicate songs they've never heard or freestyle on drumless tracks. Wildly awesome shit, and it helps that the dudes on the channel aren't just "influencers" or social media tools, they actually seem to be pretty damn good drummers themselves, especially the brown-haired kid with glasses.



If you're not up on this channel, I'm going to post some of the coolest shit I've seen, and if you are up on this channel, this can be a place to talk about its awesomeness, post your own favorites, whatever. For me, the video that brought me to the channel was a jazz drummer listening to "Enter Sandman" once and then playing it incredibly well.







In a similar vein, Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers more recently jammed on the song "The Kill" by 30 Seconds to Mars - before this video not only had I never heard of this song, I just thought that Jared Leto was a weird emo poser rock star wannabe douche, I had no idea that he had a band, or that he was the band's frontman, or that he has an insane pair of pipes and can fucking wail - and it's even crazier than the "Enter Sandman" video because he listens to a drumless version of the song for like 10 seconds before just jumping in and crushing it harder than the original, so hard that he breaks a stick at one point and just grabs another without missing a beat.







There are plenty more like that, with metal drummers jamming on pop songs, pop drummers jamming on metal songs, etc. There's also this little girl who apparently Dave Grohl made famous by doing a back-and-forth drum challenge on the Internet who doesn't just try to replicate the drums on random tracks in a challenge vein - she does that, too - but who actually commits to learning tracks as fast as she can and she's a crazy prodigy-type talent with her own channel you can check out.



Here she is learning a recent Shinedown song:







And then here she is freestyling on a Dio song:







Lastly, for a sampling of their "Genius Of" series, here are the videos devoted to the drummers I like the best:















What do you think? Cool shit, huh?