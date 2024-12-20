Phil Collins Drumeo Documentary

Hello to the Jukebox crew. I don't post in here much, but when I do it's pretty much all Phil Collins or Genesis related stuff. On that subject, I figured I'd create a thread to let you guys know that Drumeo has produced a Phil Collins doc that covers his whole 50+ year career. Cool seeing Phil shooting the shit, cracking jokes, and going back through his career, and also fun hearing from other musicians talking about Phil's skill and his influence. Check it out if you haven't already