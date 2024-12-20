Phil Collins Drumeo Documentary

Bullitt68

Bullitt68

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jan 14, 2006
Messages
27,041
Reaction score
6,041
Hello to the Jukebox crew. I don't post in here much, but when I do it's pretty much all Phil Collins or Genesis related stuff. On that subject, I figured I'd create a thread to let you guys know that Drumeo has produced a Phil Collins doc that covers his whole 50+ year career. Cool seeing Phil shooting the shit, cracking jokes, and going back through his career, and also fun hearing from other musicians talking about Phil's skill and his influence. Check it out if you haven't already 👍

 
I watched a few minutes the other day then realized it was 2 hours and I have to sleep. I knew Phil wasn't in the best of health but he looks older than I expected due to his health issues.
 
Plissken said:
I watched a few minutes the other day then realized it was 2 hours and I have to sleep.
Click to expand...

Haha, yeah, this isn't a quickie 20-minute HL vid. This is a full-on career retrospective. A bit too much Nic Collins in a Phil Collins doc, but that's what fast-forward is for.

Plissken said:
I knew Phil wasn't in the best of health but he looks older than I expected due to his health issues.
Click to expand...

Oh, yeah, he got real old real fast. His body is in rough shape and he even talks much slower and weakly. But his mind's still there and he's still got his sense of humor. And of course it was cool seeing him sitting at the drums and hitting them a bit.
 
Great drummomentary indeed :):)..........Collins is among my top fav rock drummers after Bonzo and Ginger Baker of course :):). I'm so sorry to hear that Phil's health is still not good.....I hope he gets better ....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,947
Messages
56,679,858
Members
175,343
Latest member
World beater

Share this page

Back
Top