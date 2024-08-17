Drugs and morons in UFC fans in the community.

Let's sit for a moment. Now let us close our eyes, use what is left of our sanity and think ( not me, but you guys)about this question: "Do steroids and that shitty drugs should be accepted in elite combat sports?"

Well, it is a no-brainer question. A 9 years old dumb kid would say immediately: "Fuck no!". ......However, this is Sherdog, and there are Sherdoggers here. So, we have to dive a little bit into the subject.

I have even copied this little text :

"The reasons for the ban are mainly the health risks of performance-enhancing drugs, the equality of opportunity for athletes, and the exemplary effect of drug-free sport for the public. Anti-doping authorities state that using performance-enhancing drugs goes against the "spirit of sport"."

This is important because I´m a Pride FC fan and some casual fans of this ex-MMA organization have this weird mentality about the morality of drugs in combat sports. And I need to understand the "moron´s mind". Because there are a lot of them in this world.
 
Personally I’ve been advocating for the legalization of performance enhancers for a long time in this sport.

Perhaps a good place to start is to explain to the good people why you think they’d should be legal given you’re likely in the minority with your own opinion
 
I want to see Jones doing bumps in-between rounds, I support.
 
Hey Zeebs…. Why can’t i use any emojis or Sherdog gifs(this happened before the yellow card)??
 
How about some help?
 
I think most fans assume that 10-20% of fighters are using, but the reality is closer to 80% or higher.


If fighters were actually being punished properly the UFC divisions would be unrecognizable. There's no easy fix for this except to make drug use open and accessible to everyone, maybe in monitored and recorded doses. There isn't going to be any honest, transparent, or trustworthy drug testing in this organization, that much should've been clear years ago.
 
I think drugs in combat sports should be legalized. My favorite boxer is called Ryan Garcia. He is 100% clean and a good Christian. He prayed to Jesus very hard and Jesus helped him win the fight by putting steroids in his body. Because he tested positive and defended Jesus christ he is now suspended from boxing. This is unfair.
 
