Drugs and morons in UFC fans in the community.

Let's sit for a moment. Now let us close our eyes, use what is left of our sanity and think ( not me, but you guys)about this question: "Do steroids and that shitty drugs should be accepted in elite combat sports?"



Well, it is a no-brainer question. A 9 years old dumb kid would say immediately: "Fuck no!". ......However, this is Sherdog, and there are Sherdoggers here. So, we have to dive a little bit into the subject.



I have even copied this little text :



"The reasons for the ban are mainly the health risks of performance-enhancing drugs, the equality of opportunity for athletes, and the exemplary effect of drug-free sport for the public. Anti-doping authorities state that using performance-enhancing drugs goes against the "spirit of sport"."



This is important because I´m a Pride FC fan and some casual fans of this ex-MMA organization have this weird mentality about the morality of drugs in combat sports. And I need to understand the "moron´s mind". Because there are a lot of them in this world.