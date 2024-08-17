Drugs and morons in UFC fans´s community.

sandokan83

sandokan83

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
707
Reaction score
557
Let's sit for a moment. Now let us close our eyes, use what is left of our sanity and think ( not me, but you guys)about this question: "Do steroids and that shitty drugs should be accepted in elite combat sports?"

Well, it is a no-brainer question. A 9 years old dumb kid would say immediately: "Fuck no!". ......However, this is Sherdog, and there are Sherdoggers here. So, we have to dive a little bit into the subject.

I have even copied this little text :

"The reasons for the ban are mainly the health risks of performance-enhancing drugs, the equality of opportunity for athletes, and the exemplary effect of drug-free sport for the public. Anti-doping authorities state that using performance-enhancing drugs goes against the "spirit of sport"."

This is important because I´m a Pride FC fan and some casual fans of this ex-MMA organization have this weird mentality about the morality of drugs in combat sports. And I need to understand the "moron´s mind". Because there are a lot of them in this world.
 
Last edited:
sandokan83 said:
Let's sit for a moment. Now let us close our eyes, use what is left of our sanity and think ( not me, but you guys)about this question: "Do steroids and that shitty drugs should be accepted in elite combat sports?"

Well, it is a no-brainer question. A 9 years old dumb kid would say immediately: "Fuck no!". ......However, this is Sherdog, and there are Sherdoggers here. So, we have to dive a little bit into the subject.

I have even copied this little text :

"The reasons for the ban are mainly the health risks of performance-enhancing drugs, the equality of opportunity for athletes, and the exemplary effect of drug-free sport for the public. Anti-doping authorities state that using performance-enhancing drugs goes against the "spirit of sport"."

This is important because I´m a Pride FC fan and some casual fans of this ex-MMA organization have this weird mentality about the morality of drugs in combat sports. And I need to understand the "moron´s mind". Because there are a lot of them in this world.
Click to expand...
Personally I’ve been advocating for the legalization of performance enhancers for a long time in this sport.

Perhaps a good place to start is to explain to the good people why you think they’d should be legal given you’re likely in the minority with your own opinion
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
Personally I’ve been advocating for the legalization of performance enhancers for a long time in this sport.

Perhaps a good place to start is to explain to the good people why you think they’d should be legal given you’re likely in the minority with your own opinion
Click to expand...
I want to see Jones doing bumps in-between rounds, I support.
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
Personally I’ve been advocating for the legalization of performance enhancers for a long time in this sport.

Perhaps a good place to start is to explain to the good people why you think they’d should be legal given you’re likely in the minority with your own opinion
Click to expand...
Hey Zeebs…. Why can’t i use any emojis or Sherdog gifs(this happened before the yellow card)??
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
Personally I’ve been advocating for the legalization of performance enhancers for a long time in this sport.

Perhaps a good place to start is to explain to the good people why you think they’d should be legal given you’re likely in the minority with your own opinion
Click to expand...

How about some help?
 
I think most fans assume that 10-20% of fighters are using, but the reality is closer to 80% or higher.


If fighters were actually being punished properly the UFC divisions would be unrecognizable. There's no easy fix for this except to make drug use open and accessible to everyone, maybe in monitored and recorded doses. There isn't going to be any honest, transparent, or trustworthy drug testing in this organization, that much should've been clear years ago.
 
I think drugs in combat sports should be legalized. My favorite boxer is called Ryan Garcia. He is 100% clean and a good Christian. He prayed to Jesus very hard and Jesus helped him win the fight by putting steroids in his body. Because he tested positive and defended Jesus christ he is now suspended from boxing. This is unfair.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
forums.sherdog.com

Locked - (PLEASE READ) Pictures & Multimedia Guidelines plus FAQ for the New Forum Upgrade

Pictures & Multimedia Guidelines plus FAQ for the New Forum Upgrade The Sherdog Forums have upgraded to a new version of Xenforo on Nov. 13, 2023. How can I post images, GIFs, and Tapology picks now? Here's 2 ways: 1.) Click 'Insert image' button (the landscape icon beside the smiley button)...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
Click to expand...
Thanks for replying but those features are blacked out for me…
 
Let them juice then let them bang!
200w.gif
 
Last edited:
sandokan83 said:
This is important because I´m a Pride FC fan and some casual fans of this ex-MMA organization have this weird mentality about the morality of drugs in combat sports. And I need to understand the "moron´s mind". Because there are a lot of them in this world.
Click to expand...
TBH you come across as a bit of a moron yourself...

sandokan83 said:
"Do steroids and that shitty drugs should be accepted in elite combat sports?"
Click to expand...
I mean anyone with a few brain cells can tell you why they are banned, you literally linked the exact google search reference as to why that is the case, yes PEDs do damage the health of the individual in most cases, also the performances of athletes on PEDs come with asterisks, would they have been as good and or successful without them? Most people want an even playing field in competition and the best person to win said competition based on their own abilities and not those that are enhanced because of drugs.

Then of course there is the argument that if we let everyone take PEDs that it's even but of course that can never be guaranteed as there are so many different PEDs these days and unless you only allow a specific PED for everyone to take then that cannot be guaranteed either so best just to ban them all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,232
Messages
56,039,136
Members
175,045
Latest member
Semir

Share this page

Back
Top