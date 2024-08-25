Dropping weights on a fragile floor.

Imagine you are lifting weights in an old house. The house has a crawlspace under, and regular carpeting. The bench is on strong exercise mats, but if you drop a weight, the whole house shakes.



I'm trying to bench press with 90# dumbbells. In the past, I'd have just dropped the weights when I finished my set. Now, I have to put them on my knees and sit up with them.



I kinda hurt my back a little doing it today. I'm not well conditioned for 180 pound sit ups.



Anyone have any suggestions?