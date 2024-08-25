Dropping weights on a fragile floor.

Imagine you are lifting weights in an old house. The house has a crawlspace under, and regular carpeting. The bench is on strong exercise mats, but if you drop a weight, the whole house shakes.

I'm trying to bench press with 90# dumbbells. In the past, I'd have just dropped the weights when I finished my set. Now, I have to put them on my knees and sit up with them.

I kinda hurt my back a little doing it today. I'm not well conditioned for 180 pound sit ups.

Anyone have any suggestions?
 
1)Crash Mats: some kind of very thick extra matting you can lay down the sides of the bench, on top of the exercise mats, to absorb the impact when you drop the dumbbells.

2)Turn your sex dungeon into a gym; dropping weights won't be a problem on concrete.

3)Get strong enough to do the 180 pound situps without hurting yourself.

You're welcome. ;)
 
