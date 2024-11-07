Full Interview
Timestamp
0:19
Hilarious moment
0:45
Is he fighting on UFC 312 or nah?
1:54
Should Strickland had fought again
2:31
Khamzat win over Rob
4:15
On actually being the one to damage Rob's teeth
6:35
What does the 1st round look like with DDP/ Khamzat?
8:08
Are people overlooking DDP's grappling?
12:16
Will his trash talk impact Khamzat during fight week?
12:51
Born with the elite trash talk game
13:50
Khamzat being a bigger challange than Strickland
16:09
Thoughts on Shara Bullet
18:09
Israel Adesanya potentially fighting Nassourdine Imavov
18:58
On Caio being a more interesting fight for Israel
19:43
If him and Israel ever do a part 2?
22:15
Getting in an Alex Pereira fight before he retires
24:06
How him and Pereira goes and range being the biggest obstacle
27:10
His mindset about wanting to fight the best guys
28:44
Bo Nickal thoughts
31:51
Jon Jones / Stipe Miocic Prediction
33:07
Not needing to see Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall fight