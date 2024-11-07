Media Dricus talks Khamzat fight, wanting to be double champ but still not deserving it

Full Interview



Timestamp

0:19 Hilarious moment
0:45 Is he fighting on UFC 312 or nah?
1:54 Should Strickland had fought again
2:31 Khamzat win over Rob
4:15 On actually being the one to damage Rob's teeth
6:35 What does the 1st round look like with DDP/ Khamzat?
8:08 Are people overlooking DDP's grappling?
12:16 Will his trash talk impact Khamzat during fight week?
12:51 Born with the elite trash talk game
13:50 Khamzat being a bigger challange than Strickland
16:09 Thoughts on Shara Bullet
18:09 Israel Adesanya potentially fighting Nassourdine Imavov
18:58 On Caio being a more interesting fight for Israel
19:43 If him and Israel ever do a part 2?
22:15 Getting in an Alex Pereira fight before he retires
24:06 How him and Pereira goes and range being the biggest obstacle
27:10 His mindset about wanting to fight the best guys
28:44 Bo Nickal thoughts
31:51 Jon Jones / Stipe Miocic Prediction
33:07 Not needing to see Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall fight
 
Question about his trash talk is interesting. Dricus might be the best trash talker in history making 2 grown men cry back to back.
 
Imagine if Khamzat wins, then goes on more of his usual fight cancellation routines, and the belt gets frozen up like with Juicehead Jones for a couple of years. 🤦‍♂️
 
He's going to have to weather 3 rounds of getting wrestlefucked harder than he's ever had it before the cardio starts working in his favor. Hopefully we see it!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Media Khamzat Chimaev: talks about Whittaker fight, says DDP beats Strickland, says he is not barred from the US, talks illness, talks about Kangaroo
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
blaseblase
blaseblase
Mind Mine
Khamzat vs Dricus say it with your chest thread. Post your predictions
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
1K
The Siege
The Siege
GloveParadox
If Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis was to happen it would be one-sided
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
Nobru
Nobru
ExitLUPin
Strickland really took the hype away from the Izzy Dricus fight
2
Replies
32
Views
1K
heavyarms21
heavyarms21
Arm Barbarian
DDP says UFC is wasting time still trying to promote Khamzat
2 3
Replies
45
Views
3K
The Siege
The Siege

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,657
Messages
56,470,858
Members
175,239
Latest member
Turbokick

Share this page

Back
Top