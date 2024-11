Full InterviewTimestamp 0:19 Hilarious moment 0:45 Is he fighting on UFC 312 or nah? 1:54 Should Strickland had fought again 2:31 Khamzat win over Rob 4:15 On actually being the one to damage Rob's teeth 6:35 What does the 1st round look like with DDP/ Khamzat? 8:08 Are people overlooking DDP's grappling? 12:16 Will his trash talk impact Khamzat during fight week? 12:51 Born with the elite trash talk game 13:50 Khamzat being a bigger challange than Strickland 16:09 Thoughts on Shara Bullet 18:09 Israel Adesanya potentially fighting Nassourdine Imavov 18:58 On Caio being a more interesting fight for Israel 19:43 If him and Israel ever do a part 2? 22:15 Getting in an Alex Pereira fight before he retires 24:06 How him and Pereira goes and range being the biggest obstacle 27:10 His mindset about wanting to fight the best guys 28:44 Bo Nickal thoughts 31:51 Jon Jones / Stipe Miocic Prediction 33:07 Not needing to see Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall fight