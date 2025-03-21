  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Dricus Du Plessis getting smoked like a blunt

By little known Croatian fighter named Roberto Soldic who should be in the UFC.

Yes I know some of you are aware of these fights, but I'm sure not everyone is.

So they fought twice, and Dricus actually managed to win the first one although he was getting pieced up pretty badly in that one as well, but Soldic always goes balls to the wall and Dricus managed to catch him with a nice counter and close the deal. In the rematch Soldic batters him again and this time chins him and gets the finish.

Anyway, Soldic has a 21-4 overall record, and has won something like 16 of his last 18 fights, with ONLY ONE DECISION in that span. The guy is a finishing machine, and probably the hardest hitter at WW/MW in all of MMA, and obviously a nightmare matchup for the current UFC MW champ.

Yes, I know fighters can improve and this was over 5 years ago, but still this dude presents a very touch stylistic challenge for not only Dricus, but the entire UFC WW/MW division (I believe Soldic was double champ at one point in both weight classes). He's kinda like a MW Ilia Topuria in the way he fights.

Anyway, here are both fights, very entertaining with nice finishes. I think a trilogy fight would be nice, of course dude would need to sign with the UFC first.



 
Soldich exposed drucius weird fighting style
 
Interesting to see DDP get outgrappled by a non wrestler. He doesn't look as big as he is now though. Makes me think Khamzat is going to have easy work even though he's got better.
 
Right, because MMAth works so well, and fighters never actually improve from the time they were fighting in Podunk small events from 7 years ago.
 
Tweak896 said:
Interesting to see DDP get outgrappled by a non wrestler. He doesn't look as big as he is now though. Makes me think Khamzat is going to have easy work even though he's got better.
Click to expand...

He simply has terrible TDD, it's like the elephant in the room that somehow Sherdog ignores. Even a gassed Khamzat will take him down at will. DDP is a great overall fighter and everything but this is simply not a competitive fight, it will be a steamrolling.

Shogun was a great fighter but he wasn't going to match up with Jones, period. Fitch was a great fighter but he had zero path to victory against GSP. Aldo wasn't going to outstrike prime Conor. Styles make fights, and especially when you're talking about a truly elite talent like Khamzat.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
He simply has terrible TDD, it's like the elephant in the room that somehow Sherdog ignores. Even a gassed Khamzat will take him down at will. DDP is a great overall fighter and everything but this is simply not a competitive fight, it will be a steamrolling.

Shogun was a great fighter but he wasn't going to match up with Jones, period. Fitch was a great fighter but he had zero path to victory against GSP. Aldo wasn't going to outstrike prime Conor. Styles make fights, and especially when you're talking about a truly elite talent like Khamzat.
Click to expand...
It's very bizarre how many still parrot the idea that Khamzat has 1 round of gas and if you don't lose that round he'll be an easy fighter to beat. Still both Burns and Usman took him to decision and lost and it's his biggest wins. Not only, overlooking the gas his opponents are spending to fight him off, but ignoring besides the injury with Usman fight. There's plenty of grappling footage where the guy goes 15+ minutes. People are going to be mad when Khamzat's a favorite when it gets booked.
 
Luthien said:
Are we just going to pretend that Soldic didn't get brutally knocked out and had to recently take two years to rehabilitate himself 🤷‍♀️
Click to expand...

I mean, that's kind of the issue with this dude's style. He's like a smaller Jiri. His strength is also his weakness. That aggression will make him run over most guys, but he's susceptible to getting caught.
 
