Dricus Du Plessis getting smoked like a blunt

By little known Croatian fighter named Roberto Soldic who should be in the UFC.



Yes I know some of you are aware of these fights, but I'm sure not everyone is.



So they fought twice, and Dricus actually managed to win the first one although he was getting pieced up pretty badly in that one as well, but Soldic always goes balls to the wall and Dricus managed to catch him with a nice counter and close the deal. In the rematch Soldic batters him again and this time chins him and gets the finish.



Anyway, Soldic has a 21-4 overall record, and has won something like 16 of his last 18 fights, with ONLY ONE DECISION in that span. The guy is a finishing machine, and probably the hardest hitter at WW/MW in all of MMA, and obviously a nightmare matchup for the current UFC MW champ.



Yes, I know fighters can improve and this was over 5 years ago, but still this dude presents a very touch stylistic challenge for not only Dricus, but the entire UFC WW/MW division (I believe Soldic was double champ at one point in both weight classes). He's kinda like a MW Ilia Topuria in the way he fights.



Anyway, here are both fights, very entertaining with nice finishes. I think a trilogy fight would be nice, of course dude would need to sign with the UFC first.







