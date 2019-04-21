Dreams and Nightmares

I seem to have them at irregular intervals.

Being a combat vet, who has seen combat and yes killed. I have random dreams of combat but it isn't so severe like the movies make it out to be.

It's interesting because some nights it's dreams, sometimes it's nightmares.

So my question is, do you have them after you drink? Do you have them after not enough sleep? Too much sleep?

Can you tell when your dreaming? Sometimes I can, it's fucking weird and I can even wake up with a clear recall of it. Sometimes I think I was dreaming but am not sure.

Do you have more bad dreams, (nightmares) than good dreams?

Mine are incoherent but sometimes I feel like I'm in control of the dream, is that because it is happening near wakefulness?

Let's hear it professors.
 
I prefer nightmares over good dreams. Usually in nightmares I realize at some point that I can go superhuman mode and do whatever I want. Plus a really vivid euphoric dream just means you're gonna have a harsh comedown when you wake up
 
Tell you right now, vet to vet, that if drinking is what it takes for you to sleep then you have to stop and figure out another strategy. This is going to lead you down a bad path my friend. Alcohol is for celebration, not medication.
 
Man your not the first, and won't be the last to tell me that. 3 duiis later I still haven't learned.

It's not worth the attempt sherbro
 
Also Joe Rogan had a sleep specialist on who talked about this exact subject. Lucid dreams, nightmares, alcohol's effect on sleep, sleep quality and wakefulness etc.

 
Stubborness ain't a virtue man. Don't hold onto it like a trophy.
 
I'm getting there. Definitely working out again has improved my intake rate to not very much a week. But that's not the point of this thread. Don't get hung up on that. I just think it's weird the variances in dreams people have. I asked kids in my college and my friends and everyone has different answers
 
All of my dreams take place in a jail setting. Sometimes I dream about work, but even my normal dreams usually have some form of gates or bars...it's weird.
 
Get some benzos if you need help getting to sleep once in awhile (something like ativan). If it is more than that then maybe try mixing valerian root with melatonin.

I tend to have more dreams when I'm asleep during daylight hours or during light sleep. I used to get sleep paralysis which was terrifying and more common for me instead of nightmares. My good dreams are great.
 
same here, i thought this thread was about the Meek Mill rap album
c59afafa87c6a24df220df1e2af44f8e.1000x1000x1.jpg
 
Funny you bring this thread up. I stopped smoking weed for about a week and have been getting dreams again. These are neither dreams nor nightmares though. Somewhere in between, because I'm always terribly uncomfortable in the dream.
 
I like dreams where I find out it's the end of the semester and I never once went to class, or that it turns out I didn't actually graduate college.

I graduated a long ass time ago, and that dream still pops up from time to time.

Shit freaks me out, then I wake up.
 
So you guys are scared of your dreams then?
 
Or you go to class and there is a huge exam you knew nothing about. You get anxiety in your dream from it lol.
 
Not entirely related, but, and I actually thought about making a thread about this when it happened, I had the weirdest case of sleep paralysis the other night.

I've had sleep paralysis probably less than 20 times in my life, but when it happens I know what's going on. I've never, ever had visual hallucinations until a few weeks ago.

I "woke up" to the sensation of my bed being rocked back and forth. Like I could legit feel it. And when I looked up I saw a woman in all black at the foot of my bed where my TV is, shaking my TV back and forth. And as I said not only could I see it I could feel the whole bed rocking. About this time I realized I couldn't move and I was like oh ok that's what this is. Once I snapped fully awake everything was back to normal. Bed still, no woman, etc. If I didn't know about sleep paralysis I would have probably freaked. But I was like ok whatever just hallucinating and went back to bed. Still weirded me out a little though.
 
Many of my dreams involve being back in school at various ages. I can usually reason my way through dreams to confirm that I am dreaming. I do have dreams that include very detailed visions of a place I've never been.
 
Have them less these days but when they come, they come in batches. Last night for example I had 4 distinct ones that I actually remember. It's always plausible things, but twisted. Don't get much rest out of those nights
 
I know its addictive and you'll OD and die on it, but I haven't remembered a dream in a long time and I thank pot for that.
 
