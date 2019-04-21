Dreams and Nightmares

Not entirely related, but, and I actually thought about making a thread about this when it happened, I had the weirdest case of sleep paralysis the other night.



I've had sleep paralysis probably less than 20 times in my life, but when it happens I know what's going on. I've never, ever had visual hallucinations until a few weeks ago.



I "woke up" to the sensation of my bed being rocked back and forth. Like I could legit feel it. And when I looked up I saw a woman in all black at the foot of my bed where my TV is, shaking my TV back and forth. And as I said not only could I see it I could feel the whole bed rocking. About this time I realized I couldn't move and I was like oh ok that's what this is. Once I snapped fully awake everything was back to normal. Bed still, no woman, etc. If I didn't know about sleep paralysis I would have probably freaked. But I was like ok whatever just hallucinating and went back to bed. Still weirded me out a little though.