Dreams and Nightmares

SamSchmidt
I seem to have them at irregular intervals.
Being a combat vet, who has seen combat and yes killed. I have random dreams of combat but it isn't so severe like the movies make it out to be.
It's interesting because some nights it's dreams, sometimes it's nightmares.
So my question is, do you have them after you drink? Do you have them after not enough sleep? Too much sleep?
Can you tell when your dreaming? Sometimes I can, it's fucking weird and I can even wake up with a clear recall of it. Sometimes I think I was dreaming but am not sure.
Do you have more bad dreams, (nightmares) than good dreams?
Mine are incoherent but sometimes I feel like I'm in control of the dream, is that because it is happening near wakefulness?
Let's hear it professors.
