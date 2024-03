FGM practitioner Safia Ibrahim displays her cutting tools, in Hargeisa, Somaliland. Photograph: Brian Inganga/AP

Kenya, which criminalised the practice in 2011, has witnessed a steady decline in FGM, but activists remain concerned about progress.Among the Somali community in Kenya’s north-east, which is experiencing the brunt of the climate crisis, anti-FGM enforcement is poor and progress has stalled. Reports have also emerged recently of resurgences in the central Kenya region of Murang’a, where women over 30 are opting to undergo the cut as a “return to culture”.A move towards the medicalisation of the practice – where it is carried out by health practitioners rather than traditional cutters in hospitals or in homes – makes it harder to detect, say campaigners.Esnahs Nyaramba, an anti-FGM activist from the Kisii region, in western Kenya, said she gets fewer calls for rescue than she did a decade ago. Tips from community members that the cut is taking place, which helped her mobilise local authorities to intervene, are less frequent because the public ceremonies that used to accompany FGM have been abandoned, even if the procedure has not.“In Kisii, it’s difficult to tell the trend with certainty because when the kid is cut, nobody usually knows these days except the mum and the cutter,” said Nyaramba.Unicef, which published its FGM data on Friday, said more families are opting to have their daughters cut at an earlier age – sometimes at two years old to reduce the physical harm and psychological trauma endured by older girls. It is a trend that needed to be addressed, said the agency.Cappa said: “The window of opportunity [to prevent it] has reduced … so we need to take action at a higher level than before.”Nimco Ali, the chief executive of the Five Foundation, the global partnership to end FGM, said grassroots organisations fighting to end the practice needed more funding.“As a survivor, I know all about the devastating consequences that FGM has on women and girls,” said Ali.