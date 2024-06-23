  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Dr. Fryer (Study on Police Violence, Punished by Claudine Gay) speaks

The former DEI darling of many, including President Obama, speaks candidly about the range of issues he faced in the wake of publishing his study on Police Violence By Race, including treatment by his peers, the press, Harvard university, why he did the research in the first place, and more.

Long interview, but individual segments are identified to allow jumping to the particular topic(s) of interest to you.

 
I watched this a day ago and it goes like:
-guy starts a study to find police violence against minorities, which he was convinced he would find
- finds ZERO evidence of that
- publishes study results that shows that despite being told not to
- is violently criticized inside academia that feel their grift is under threat
- gets death threats
- is outspoken about how social sciences have been captured by people that only come to push their biases

It's not far from what a lot of people are waking up to - social sciences are basically a ideologically driven grift, filled with "academics" that are only there to push biased "science" and profit from it. All the shit that comes from it - DEI, people seeing racism everywhere, identity politics - is just ideological drivel disguised as science. and what is basically a quasi-religious enterprise is taken up by morons everywhere, plenty of them in this very forum, and parroted as "science".
 
