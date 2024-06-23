I watched this a day ago and it goes like:

-guy starts a study to find police violence against minorities, which he was convinced he would find

- finds ZERO evidence of that

- publishes study results that shows that despite being told not to

- is violently criticized inside academia that feel their grift is under threat

- gets death threats

- is outspoken about how social sciences have been captured by people that only come to push their biases



It's not far from what a lot of people are waking up to - social sciences are basically a ideologically driven grift, filled with "academics" that are only there to push biased "science" and profit from it. All the shit that comes from it - DEI, people seeing racism everywhere, identity politics - is just ideological drivel disguised as science. and what is basically a quasi-religious enterprise is taken up by morons everywhere, plenty of them in this very forum, and parroted as "science".