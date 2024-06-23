Two Crows
The former DEI darling of many, including President Obama, speaks candidly about the range of issues he faced in the wake of publishing his study on Police Violence By Race, including treatment by his peers, the press, Harvard university, why he did the research in the first place, and more.
Long interview, but individual segments are identified to allow jumping to the particular topic(s) of interest to you.
