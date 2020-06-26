Dr Disrespect Banned From Twitch

deadshot138
Was he recording someone in a public bathroom again?Dr Disrespect has been banned from Twitch again. @Madmick you know what's going on? Rumors are DMCA or bullying. I don't watch the dude but when chick's can whip their nipples out and not get banned, what he did must have been pretty egregious.
There is a #metoo striking Twitch, maybe he's got some serious allegations.Was he recording someone in a public bathroom again?
Knowing him, it’s probably rape.
Yeah I know, a streamer who got me into Twitch over 5 years ago admitted to raping a 17 year old back in 2013. He’s recently married and has a little girl. Shit blew my mind.There is a #metoo striking Twitch, maybe he's got some serious allegations.
The streaming landscape as a whole is all kinds of fucked up right now.
Nobody can criticize The Last of Us 2 and survive.