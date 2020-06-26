Dr Disrespect Banned From Twitch

deadshot138

deadshot138

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 30, 2014
Messages
22,480
Reaction score
18,270
Dr Disrespect has been banned from Twitch again. @Madmick you know what's going on? Rumors are DMCA or bullying. I don't watch the dude but when chick's can whip their nipples out and not get banned, what he did must have been pretty egregious.
 
deadshot138 said:
Dr Disrespect has been banned from Twitch again. @Madmick you know what's going on? Rumors are DMCA or bullying. I don't watch the dude but when chick's can whip their nipples out and not get banned, what he did must have been pretty egregious.
Click to expand...
Was he recording someone in a public bathroom again?
Knowing him, it’s probably rape.
 
Blockbuster finally came calling for those trophies I see.
 
deadshot138 said:
There is a #metoo striking Twitch, maybe he's got some serious allegations.
Click to expand...
Yeah I know, a streamer who got me into Twitch over 5 years ago admitted to raping a 17 year old back in 2013. He’s recently married and has a little girl. Shit blew my mind.
 
People are claiming it's a permanent ban too. He must have fucked up good for them to perma ban him with all the money he brings in.
 
Twitch looking for a way out of the deal they have with Doc now that Mixer is dead and Ninja and Shroud are free?

Hope it’s nothing serious that would have hurt or damaged other people.
 
QZC9oBa.jpg
 
Hmmm. It's being reported that the ban is permanent, and Twitch still isn't saying why. If it was due to a complaint by someone that person doesn't seem interested in attention.
 
Probably race related with all the stuff going on.

Either way I don't care, watched him for 2 minutes and never again. Annoying as hell, I hate twitch
 
Chubz said:
The streaming landscape as a whole is all kinds of fucked up right now.
Click to expand...

Seriously. Sexual harassment, rapes, grooming of underage kids, etc. Happening at a few studios too and Ubisoft suspended two high level employees recently because of allegations.

Sounds like serious legal stuff and lawyer involvement if he's silent and Twitch is being vague.
 
Nobody can criticize The Last of Us 2 and survive.
 
Has to be something seriously racist or rapey or violent if they're going to perma ban their cash cow like this.

Given his history it's probably rapey.
 
Don't follow any of the Twitch streamers, but I have seen a bit of his work thanks to his constant drama posted on this site.

He seems like a guy who could get in trouble for a "wrong think" comment, or sexual assault allegation.
 
Holic said:
Nobody can criticize The Last of Us 2 and survive.
Click to expand...
{<jordan}


i don't pay attention to streamers/etc, but i saw some weird google doc compilation of whatever this twitchgate shit is... and didn't really get it. seems like half of them (i only clicked random links) are people profusely apologizing for using their status to flirt and get laid. so beats me, but i didn't see/hear anything toooooo bad. that said, i only clicked on a few and i have no idea who any of these people are or whatever



{<shrug}
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,017
Messages
55,530,177
Members
174,819
Latest member
TeKa

Share this page

Back
Top