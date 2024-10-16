Zazen
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2006
- Messages
- 12,205
- Reaction score
- 11,307
Come on MAGA, you guys tolerate a lot of stuff from this clown. You going to let this man take your video games away?
Imagine if Harris said this. It would most likely kill her campaign with the youth and she would be called the anti-freedom candidate. How does this guy continue to get so many free passes? It's insane!
Imagine if Harris said this. It would most likely kill her campaign with the youth and she would be called the anti-freedom candidate. How does this guy continue to get so many free passes? It's insane!