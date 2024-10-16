Elections Donald Trump wants to ban violent video games

Come on MAGA, you guys tolerate a lot of stuff from this clown. You going to let this man take your video games away?

Imagine if Harris said this. It would most likely kill her campaign with the youth and she would be called the anti-freedom candidate. How does this guy continue to get so many free passes? It's insane!

 
Well, even a broken clock shows correct time twice a day.
I'd ban those games too, if I had the power.
 
I thought trying to ban video games went out of style for conservatives decades ago. Trump’s dementia has now devolved into him thinking it’s the early 90s.
 
