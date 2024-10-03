Trump Faces Fresh Uproar Over Refusal to Release Medical Records Donald Trump would be the oldest person to serve as president—and he wants no one to know about the true state of his health.

They must be under audit? What's Dementia Don hiding? He talks a big game, constantly bragging that he's able to memorize 5 words - Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV - but our eyes and ears are watching and hearing someone struggling to pronounce words, constantly falling asleep in court, and looking extremely frail and low energy, even at his recent rallies. Sad.P.S. that Bornstein guy was a fucking legend. Easily one of my favorite characters from this drama.