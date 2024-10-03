Elections Donald Trump is refusing to release his medical records, after promising he would

HOLA

HOLA

They must be under audit? What's Dementia Don hiding? He talks a big game, constantly bragging that he's able to memorize 5 words - Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV - but our eyes and ears are watching and hearing someone struggling to pronounce words, constantly falling asleep in court, and looking extremely frail and low energy, even at his recent rallies. Sad.



newrepublic.com

Trump Faces Fresh Uproar Over Refusal to Release Medical Records

Donald Trump would be the oldest person to serve as president—and he wants no one to know about the true state of his health.
newrepublic.com newrepublic.com

Donald Trump won’t release even basic medical details about himself ahead of next month’s presidential election, leaving the public to wonder if he’s hiding anything.

Trump promised last month that he would “very gladly” release his medical records, noting that he recently had a medical exam. But when The New York Times asked him for a copy recently, a Trump spokesperson referred them to a one-page letter that his former physician sent to Congress in July, a week after his assassination attempt.

The letter only describes a bullet wound to Trump’s ear and its healing progress, and the spokesperson did not respond to follow-up questions from the Times. It seems to fit a long-standing pattern from the former president, who also refused to release his medical records before the 2016 presidential election. At the time, he released a short letter from his personal doctor, Dr. Harold Bornstein, wildly claiming that Trump would be “the healthiest person ever elected to the presidency.”

Three years later, Bornstein would come out and say that Trump not only personally dictated the letter but also claimed that Trump’s ex-bodyguard raided his office and removed Trump’s medical records. This was followed by years of secrecy from Trump about his health.

P.S. that Bornstein guy was a fucking legend. Easily one of my favorite characters from this drama.

trump-doctor-2_custom-89e5b4c2e2556433f70e0c2d36efea9c8d2915d5.jpg
 
HOLA said:
They must be under audit? What's Dementia Don hiding? He talks a big game, constantly bragging that he's able to memorize 5 words - Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV
Click to expand...

Still hilariously ridiculous <lol> <lol> <lol>



Just open season on that stupidity lol
 
DoctorTaco said:
trump.jpg

All of them 6’3” and 215lbs.
Click to expand...
Obama: 6 ft 1+1⁄2 in
Trump: 6 ft 3 in

imrs.php


And Trump is wearing MASSIVE heel lifts, which you can clearly see in other pictures. Maybe Donny was measured by the same guy that measured Shane Carwin at 6' 5 back in the day? lol. Fake news!
 
The dude can barely stand straight or get a coherent sentence out as of late. Not that he was all that coherent or... upright to begin with:
images

But now he needs to white knuckle death grip the podium, while rambling and sweating his spray tan off.
 
Helden said:
The dude can barely stand straight or get a coherent sentence out as of late. Not that he was all that coherent or... upright to begin with:
images

But now he needs to white knuckle death grip the podium, while rambling and sweating his spray tan off.
Click to expand...
The Leaning Tower of Trump
 
