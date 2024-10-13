HOLA said: In a statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung blasted “The Apprentice” as “pure fiction” and “election interference by Hollywood elites right before November.”



“This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should never see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire,” Cheung said.... Click to expand...

lmao. donny's P.R. sock puppet is triggered bigly. these soyboy snowflakes tried to get that movie blocked and diaper don's team of all star lawyers (only the best!) threatened to sue ali abbasi for defamation and sent a cease and desist letter. ali told the fuck your feelings crew to cry moar and go eat a bag of dicks.