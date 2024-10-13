Elections Trump biopic 'The Apprentice' hits theaters amid fury from his campaign

Trump biopic 'The Apprentice' hits theaters amid fury from his campaign

“The Apprentice” charts Trump’s rise to the top of Manhattan real estate under the tutelage of notorious fixer Roy Cohn. Trump’s campaign says the film is “garbage.”
241009-the-apprentice-movie-still-ac-502p-bc575a.jpg


No movie on the fall calendar has stoked as much pre-release controversy as “The Apprentice,” an R-rated dramatization of the early years of Donald Trump that hits theaters on Friday, 25 days before the presidential election.

Nearly every major Hollywood distributor and streaming service refused to touch “The Apprentice” after it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Trump’s re-election campaign has excoriated the project, calling it “pure malicious defamation” and “garbage,” and sent the producers a cease-and-desist letter.

But director Ali Abbasi insists he did not set out to make a political “hit job” about the former president.

In an interview, Abbasi said he believes “The Apprentice” presents the Republican nominee “not as a caricature or a crooked politician or a hero or whatever you might think, but as a human being.” He views the movie as a quintessentially American character study.

“It fits very well with my outsider perspective,” said Abbasi, 43, who was born in Tehran and lives in Copenhagen. “I can look at this story from an anthropological, dramatic point of view instead of a decidedly political point of view.”

“The Apprentice” charts a young Trump’s ascent to the top of the New York City real estate industry under the mentorship of ruthless McCarthy-era attorney and fixer Roy Cohn, who schools his pupil in the Machiavellian dark arts of power politics. By the finale, Trump has leveraged himself into a self-styled master of Manhattan.

Vanity Fair journalist Gabriel Sherman, who wrote the screenplay, draws a direct line between Cohn’s bare-knuckle tactics and Trump’s modern-day political persona. Cohn (Jeremy Strong) instructs Trump (Sebastian Stan) to relentlessly attack, “deny everything” and “never admit defeat.”

Abbasi and Sherman attempt to pull back the curtain on their characters’ private lives, too. They depict Trump’s fraught relationship with his demanding father and his grief after the death of his alcoholic older brother Fred, as well as Cohn’s private turmoil as he dies of AIDS-related complications in 1986. (Cohn denied he was HIV-positive.)

Yet the film, which NBC News saw ahead of its theatrical release, paints an often scathing portrait. In one graphic scene, the dramatized Trump character sexually assaults his first wife, Ivana Trump (played by Maria Bakalova), after a bitter argument.

Ivana Trump, in her 1990 divorce deposition, alleged her husband raped her. He denied the allegation. She later said she was not speaking literally but felt she had been violated by her ex-husband. She died in 2022.

In another notable sequence, Trump’s character goes under the knife for scalp reduction surgery and a liposuction procedure. Ivana Trump said under oath that Trump had scalp reduction surgery in 1989. Trump denied the plastic surgery in the 1993 biography “Lost Tycoon.”

The film also chronicles Cohn’s efforts to defend the Trump family’s real estate company against a federal housing discrimination lawsuit in the early 1970s and the Trump character’s marital infidelities.

In a statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung blasted “The Apprentice” as “pure fiction” and “election interference by Hollywood elites right before November.”

“This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should never see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire,” Cheung said....
 
Roy Cohn was a real beaut. Fascinatingly evil character who paved the way for where we are today in so many ways. Flies under the radar a bit these days, but probably not as much after this movie.


What Cohn could, and did, get away with was the very engine of his existence. The infamous chief counsel for the red-baiting, Joseph McCarthy-chaired Senate subcommittee in the 1950s, Cohn was indicted four times from the mid-’60s to the early ’70s—for stock-swindling and obstructing justice and perjury and bribery and conspiracy and extortion and blackmail and filing false reports. And three times he was acquitted—the fourth ended in a mistrial—giving him a kind of sneering, sinister sheen of invulnerability. Cohn, Tyrnauer’s work reaffirms, took his sanction-skirting capers and twisted them into a sort of suit of armor...

He didn’t pay his bills, all but daring his creditors to sue him for what he owed—tailors, locksmiths, mechanics, travel agencies, storage companies, credit card companies, stationery stores, office supply stores. He didn’t pay people back, “friend or foe,” wrote his biographer, Nicholas von Hoffman, who reported that a captain of his yacht called Defiance “had a mental map” of “ports we couldn’t go into because we owed thousands of dollars.”

He didn’t pay his taxes, either, racking up millions of dollars in liens. Taxes, he believed, went to “welfare recipients” and “political hacks” and “bloated bureaucrats” and “countries whose people hate our guts.” He ceaselessly taunted the IRS, calling it “the closest thing we have in this country to a Nazi or Soviet-type agency”—subpoenas from which, he said, went straight into “the wastebasket.”

He drank champagne spiked with Sweet’n Low and habitually picked food off other people’s plates, thinking that manners for some reason did not apply to him. He told his chauffeurs, the drivers of his Bentley and his Cadillac and his money-green Rolls-Royce, to run red lights. “Just go!” he would yell, reaching over to the steering wheel and pounding on the horn.

He was preening and combative, look-at-me lavish and loud. It was an act. The truth was he hated what he was—a lawyer who hated lawyers, a Jewish person who hated Jewish people, and a gay person, fiercely closeted if haphazardly hidden, who hated gay people, calling them “:eek::eek::eek:s” and expressing his conviction that “homosexual teachers are a grave threat to our children,” according to both his biography and autobiography. In his book, Zirin calls Cohn “a quintessential hypocrite, a classic Tartuffe.” He wanted the world to see only the person he “shaped and invented,” in von Hoffman’s words, “a secret man living a public life.”

And as a litigator, Cohn had earned a reputation as “an intimidator and a bluffer,” attorney Arthur Liman would write, “famous among lawyers for winning cases by delays, evasions, and lies.” He was unorganized and largely disinterested in specifics, relying less on preparation and more on his belligerence and his vast, nonpareil network of social and political connections that spanned parties and stretched from New York pay-to-play clubhouses to the backrooms of Washington as well as the Oval Office.
 
In a statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung blasted “The Apprentice” as “pure fiction” and “election interference by Hollywood elites right before November.”

“This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should never see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire,” Cheung said....
lmao. donny's P.R. sock puppet is triggered bigly. these soyboy snowflakes tried to get that movie blocked and diaper don's team of all star lawyers (only the best!) threatened to sue ali abbasi for defamation and sent a cease and desist letter. ali told the fuck your feelings crew to cry moar and go eat a bag of dicks.
 
wonder if they'll show the scene where that whore from the gangbang videos who was promised a spot on the apprentice is spanking tiny with a magazine and then getting raw dogged after being told that she reminded him of his daughter?
 
My local cinema isn't showing it unfortunately. Jeremy Strong teaching him about deny everything and say you won everything even though you lost is pretty funny.

Winter Soldier's awesome and I loved Strong in Succession so dis gon be good.
 
My local cinema isn't showing it unfortunately. Jeremy Strong teaching him about deny everything and say you won everything even though you lost is pretty funny.

Winter Soldier's awesome and I loved Strong in Succession so dis gon be good.
Roy Cohn's 3 golden rules:

1. Attack attack attack!
2. Admit nothing, deny everything.
3. Always claim victory

As we can see, his apprentice learned well.
 
lmao. donny's P.R. sock puppet is triggered bigly. these soyboy snowflakes tried to get that movie blocked and diaper don's team of all star lawyers (only the best!) threatened to sue ali abbasi for defamation and sent a cease and desist letter. ali told the fuck your feelings crew to cry moar and go eat a bag of dicks.
The Streisand Effect just gonna make more people watch it.
 
Roy Cohn's 3 golden rules:

1. Attack attack attack!
2. Admit nothing, deny everything.
3. Always claim victory

As we can see, his apprentice learned well.
Sorry, I was too lazy to watch the trailer again to get the quote right.

Considering how pro Mango Molester this town is I understand why the local cinema aren't showing it.
 
