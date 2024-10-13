HOLA
Trump biopic 'The Apprentice' hits theaters amid fury from his campaign
“The Apprentice” charts Trump’s rise to the top of Manhattan real estate under the tutelage of notorious fixer Roy Cohn. Trump’s campaign says the film is “garbage.”
www.nbcnews.com
No movie on the fall calendar has stoked as much pre-release controversy as “The Apprentice,” an R-rated dramatization of the early years of Donald Trump that hits theaters on Friday, 25 days before the presidential election.
Nearly every major Hollywood distributor and streaming service refused to touch “The Apprentice” after it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Trump’s re-election campaign has excoriated the project, calling it “pure malicious defamation” and “garbage,” and sent the producers a cease-and-desist letter.
But director Ali Abbasi insists he did not set out to make a political “hit job” about the former president.
In an interview, Abbasi said he believes “The Apprentice” presents the Republican nominee “not as a caricature or a crooked politician or a hero or whatever you might think, but as a human being.” He views the movie as a quintessentially American character study.
“It fits very well with my outsider perspective,” said Abbasi, 43, who was born in Tehran and lives in Copenhagen. “I can look at this story from an anthropological, dramatic point of view instead of a decidedly political point of view.”
“The Apprentice” charts a young Trump’s ascent to the top of the New York City real estate industry under the mentorship of ruthless McCarthy-era attorney and fixer Roy Cohn, who schools his pupil in the Machiavellian dark arts of power politics. By the finale, Trump has leveraged himself into a self-styled master of Manhattan.
Vanity Fair journalist Gabriel Sherman, who wrote the screenplay, draws a direct line between Cohn’s bare-knuckle tactics and Trump’s modern-day political persona. Cohn (Jeremy Strong) instructs Trump (Sebastian Stan) to relentlessly attack, “deny everything” and “never admit defeat.”
Abbasi and Sherman attempt to pull back the curtain on their characters’ private lives, too. They depict Trump’s fraught relationship with his demanding father and his grief after the death of his alcoholic older brother Fred, as well as Cohn’s private turmoil as he dies of AIDS-related complications in 1986. (Cohn denied he was HIV-positive.)
Yet the film, which NBC News saw ahead of its theatrical release, paints an often scathing portrait. In one graphic scene, the dramatized Trump character sexually assaults his first wife, Ivana Trump (played by Maria Bakalova), after a bitter argument.
Ivana Trump, in her 1990 divorce deposition, alleged her husband raped her. He denied the allegation. She later said she was not speaking literally but felt she had been violated by her ex-husband. She died in 2022.
In another notable sequence, Trump’s character goes under the knife for scalp reduction surgery and a liposuction procedure. Ivana Trump said under oath that Trump had scalp reduction surgery in 1989. Trump denied the plastic surgery in the 1993 biography “Lost Tycoon.”
The film also chronicles Cohn’s efforts to defend the Trump family’s real estate company against a federal housing discrimination lawsuit in the early 1970s and the Trump character’s marital infidelities.
In a statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung blasted “The Apprentice” as “pure fiction” and “election interference by Hollywood elites right before November.”
“This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should never see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire,” Cheung said....
