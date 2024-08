Brueskie said: Learning that a person owns a pit bull gives me an instant negative opinion of them—an opinion that cannot be overcome until they rid themselves of the damn thing(s). A pit bull owner is either stupid, selfish, or some combination of the two. Click to expand...

Knowing that Brueskie from the war room has a negative opinion of me is probably gonna stick with me for the rest of my life, thats not the kinda thing a fella can just shake off, luckily I wont have to worry about it much longer since one of my pitbulls will inevitably murder meSilver lining, I guess...