Dog training and putting the "alpha dog" theory to sleep.

Zookeeper Gabe
Animal Feces Engineer
@Silver
- Joined
Apr 19, 2011
- Messages
- 11,231
- Reaction score
- 3,833
This is a great article and an amazing book that dog owners should read. Brings up the actual biology of the animals and how the alpha mentality isn't correct.
"The most pervasive and pernicious idea informing modern dog training techniques is that the dog is driven to set up a dominance hierarchy wherever it finds itself." He explains that apparently dominant dogs are usually "anxious" rather than "ambitious". He says: "They don't want to control people, they want to control their own lives. It is what we are all aiming for – to keep control of our own lives. It is a fundamental biological urge."
http://www.theguardian.com/science/...hn-bradshaw-animal-behaviour?CMP=share_btn_fb
