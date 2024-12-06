Ruchi Kumar





and Zahra Joya for Rukhshana Media

“I couldn’t stop crying,”

- Hey Talibums. just because you like to copulate with goats, doesnt mean you shondt shave your balls!

“If you ban women from being treated by male healthcare professionals, and then you ban women from training to become healthcare professionals, the consequences are clear: women will not have access to healthcare and will die as a result.”