Dog had an emergency surgery

What's up boys????


When it rains, sometimes it pours.

Last Thursday, I got home from work and my pup, Rosie got sick.

At that point, I chalked it up to anxiety as I was doing some work on my home camera system.

She was all good over the weekend and Friday when I was off, but when I got home from work on Monday might, same thing happened.

At that point, I figured she once again got anxious as I was building my closet and all the hammering, screwing, and banging might have upset her.

Tuesday is where it got real!

I come home from work Tuesday night and she got sick three times in matter of 1 hour. I knew this was something else. I called the emergency vet and explained the symptoms (vomiting, still drinking/eating, and still going to the bathroom) and they recommended she been seen.

Around midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday she threw up and I swear she started acting completely normal again. We decided that we'd keep our eye on her and call our vet on the morning.

At 4 am when I got up for work she was laying by her water dish so we gave her some water and within twenty minutes, she threw up again.

At this point it was decided to take her to the emergency vet about an hour away.

A little over $1500 to diagnose the issue and they said it was a foreign object in her intestines!

The vet recommended surgery so that is what we did. $7000.00 later she is now home resting and the thing they pulled out of her was either an acorn or a chunk of wood.

Cliffs: Read every word as this is all your Christmas gifts.

Pic of Rosie aka Bugz:
 

I’m glad she’s okay now RB. You’re a good family member to take care of her like that.
 
Glad your doggo is doing better, Red Beard. It’s so stressful when our four legged pals are sick.

Pet insurance, my dude! Get a policy! Mine covers 80% of any non pre-existing condition.
 
Glad your doggo is doing better, Red Beard. It’s so stressful when our four legged pals are sick.

Pet insurance, my dude! Get a policy! Mine covers 80% of any non pre-existing condition.
I second this. I’m spending 500 a month on meds for my pug trying to keep him alive and somewhat okay quality of life. Wish I had gotten insurance earlier.
 
Bummer. Glad it all worked out OK with your pup though.
 
Pet insurance is a scam by the same people that are charging $7000 for dog surgery. Fuck every single one of them. Find an honest vet. They still exist.
 
This was the first time since 2019 when we first got her that my wife and I slept without her. I love her so much, man.
Dude, she is a rascal! She is currently snuggling with the wife on the couch. I used her as a valid excuse to take the next week off.
Wife and I discussed this and I have a few ideas on it. It is like $150 a month from what I've seen. Up until now, we've never spent more than $1500 in a year on her. BUT...$7000 right before Christmas blows LOL.
Yeah maybe the next doggo we get, I will start off with it. Luckily we are wealthy enough to handle a surprise $7000 bill. I wouldn't want to do too many more surprises lol.
Thank you brotato chip.

We have no kids so she is our child. The kid got choked up when the vet brought her in for the discharge.
 
This was my thought on it and in all honesty, idk if all of this would have been covered. Sometimes I have heard they are funny about what they actually cover.
 
unfortunate about the money. also, you seemed to have been hosed on the vet visit (e.g. money and how they handled the entire situation)

with that said, as long as rosie is well, thank you for taking care of her sherbro. too many people, who don't care and/or act
 
Damn, $150/month? Is that because it’s a dog rather than cat, or age of the dog, or all of that? I have pet insurance on my cat and it’s like $25/month through Pets Best. I got it a couple years ago when my cat was a kitten and newly adopted. I guess I’ll see what happens to the premium as she gets older.


EDIT: I went and checked, I pay $32.48 per month.
 
I mean, it was an emergency surgery plus an emergency vet visit. All I really care about is they saved my baby girl.
I'm sure cats are cheaper as they are a lot less maintenance. The big things are torn ligaments, broken bones, and stuff like this. I don't think cats have those issues commonly.
Yeah man, vet said if we waited a day she may be a goner. That portion of her intestines would have died off and it was right near her pancreas. I do not regret any decisions my wife and I made together with this.
 
I know a guy.

https://images.axios.com/KlIlCH8-IJa1RwNlBOu-ylkf7uo=/418x0:1498x1080/1920x1920/2024/12/10/1733852073319.jpg
 
Pet insurance sounds like a good investment when you hear of someone's dog or cat having an extraordinary incident, like the TS's pooch (glad he's gonna be fine).

I worked out the math, all ballpark of course, because my wife and I have had five dogs over 23 years (some of those dogs overlapped). I picked a middle-of-the-road monthly rate for pet insurance, which apparently climbs in price over the years like everything else, and I determined that of the handful of health emergencies that would have been eligible for coverage, we'd still be out several thousand dollars in premium payments.

The insurance industry generally does quite well for a reason (except in Florida these days, but that's a different story).
 
