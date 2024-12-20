Dog had an emergency surgery

What's up boys????





When it rains, sometimes it pours.



Last Thursday, I got home from work and my pup, Rosie got sick.



At that point, I chalked it up to anxiety as I was doing some work on my home camera system.



She was all good over the weekend and Friday when I was off, but when I got home from work on Monday might, same thing happened.



At that point, I figured she once again got anxious as I was building my closet and all the hammering, screwing, and banging might have upset her.



Tuesday is where it got real!



I come home from work Tuesday night and she got sick three times in matter of 1 hour. I knew this was something else. I called the emergency vet and explained the symptoms (vomiting, still drinking/eating, and still going to the bathroom) and they recommended she been seen.



Around midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday she threw up and I swear she started acting completely normal again. We decided that we'd keep our eye on her and call our vet on the morning.



At 4 am when I got up for work she was laying by her water dish so we gave her some water and within twenty minutes, she threw up again.



At this point it was decided to take her to the emergency vet about an hour away.



A little over $1500 to diagnose the issue and they said it was a foreign object in her intestines!



The vet recommended surgery so that is what we did. $7000.00 later she is now home resting and the thing they pulled out of her was either an acorn or a chunk of wood.



Cliffs: Read every word as this is all your Christmas gifts.



Pic of Rosie aka Bugz: