Does Whittaker have "The Worst Style" Today?

IronGolem007

IronGolem007

Po Atan
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2022
Messages
3,905
Reaction score
8,332
Yeah yeah, Whittaker is good.

But, honestly, you like watching him #
I honestly don't.

Horrifying style and movements.

Other than the fact has been emasculated, and other than the fact is getting older, I think his basic style of fighting is outdated and lame.

Thoughts?
 
Substance Abuse said:
Every time Whittaker fights you dump on him.

Please, don't tell us where you want him to touch you, lol.
A reasoned and knowledgeable response :eek:

Maybe pull your head out of your ass, and actually discuss fighting styles.

I think Whittaker's is outdated.
 
Sean Strickland is worse to watch. Wish they would fight so one or the other would be eliminated from the title picture. Feels weird to say that about two former champs, but I can't stand how Strickland fights, and Rob just feels like a high level gate keeper who will never actually get another title shot. If he can still make 170 I wouldn't mind Rob tryin his luck at WW again.
 
Elegant said:
A hands down karate style stance/striking style is the opposite of basic style of fighting lol

I enjoy his style, not everyone has to have a 100% finish rate to be entertaining to watch

Watching fighters try to figure out/time his 1-2 blitz/head kicks is fun
Let me answer that for him the way he would answer

THERE IS ONLY TWO WAYS OF FIGHTING, THE MANLY WAY AND THE OTHER WAY WHICH IS BENEATH CONSIDERATION

THE MANLY WAY OF FIGHTING IS THE STYLE OF THE WINNER. THAT IS THE WAY OF MEN

WHEN A FIGHTER WHO USED TO BE A MAN IS EMASCULATED YOU HAVE TO PUT THEM DOWN

EMASCULATION IS A INFECTIOUS DISEASE
 
IronGolem007 said:
Yeah yeah, Whittaker is good.

But, honestly, you like watching him #
I honestly don't.

Horrifying style and movements.

Other than the fact has been emasculated, and other than the fact is getting older, I think his basic style of fighting is outdated and lame.

Thoughts?
I'm not sure if this is a troll post, but I have to say, I find Strickland, Colby, and at least a dozen others genuinely boring.

Whittaker, on the other hand, has a fighting style that's anything but boring.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Every time Whittaker fights you dump on him.

Please, don't tell us where you want him to touch you, lol.
Maybe Bobby got toxic on him when they queued in LoL.

There's so many worse fighters to watch right now, including ones that get main events! Everyone knows Strickland is gonna go 25 minutes picking and prodding at his opponents, Belal gets a lot of hate for being a decision machine, same with Evloev. Rodrigo Nascimiento just got done with main eventing after going the distance 3 times as a HW, with two of those wins being split decisions. Diakiese recently went to PFL, and that dude was boring as fuck to watch if he didn't get killed by his opponent.

There are plenty a shitty fighter in the UFC right now, Whittaker does not even come close to being within the top 50 of worst fighters to watch.
 
You
IronGolem007 said:
Yeah yeah, Whittaker is good.

But, honestly, you like watching him #
I honestly don't.

Horrifying style and movements.

Other than the fact has been emasculated, and other than the fact is getting older, I think his basic style of fighting is outdated and lame.

Thoughts?
You just hate Ozzies ya CVNT
 
Fuckin keep makin these threads m8 they gonna call u ciggy butt brain


yea thats what they gonna call you, suckin down alla them ciggies
 
