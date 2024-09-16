Does this type of crime exist in the US?

Recently I had a conversation with someone who was visiting Peru from the US, and while doing small talk he asked about a something he had heard in the local TV. A news reporter summarizing the stories that were going to be covered mentioned a pair of “peperas” being caught while fleeing with their loot, but their victim refusing to press charges. He hadn’t seen the whole segment and wanted to know what they were, so I explained and asked for the term in English for this type of criminal, as I don’t know it, and he was quite insistent that this particular type of crime does not happen in the United States, so there is no name for it in English.



I find this hard to believe, but I didn’t want to argue and changed the subject. But I want to ask here if it is true.



Here in Peru, a “pepera” is someone, almost always a woman, who picks up men in bars or nightclubs, goes with them to a secondary location (a hotel, a motel, the man’s residence) with the promise of sex, roofies them, and then robs them while they are unconscious. The man wakes up later with no money, no credit cards, no phone, no watch, and no much memory of what happened or of the girl.



Despite the fact that these crimes are almost never reported to the police out of embarrassment, they are well known among the public because every year the police find the bodies of several poor bastards who died from an overdose because a pepera gave them too much roofies.



So, was my visitor correct? Is this type of crime so rare in the US that it doesn’t even have proper name?