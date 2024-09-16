Does this type of crime exist in the US?

Recently I had a conversation with someone who was visiting Peru from the US, and while doing small talk he asked about a something he had heard in the local TV. A news reporter summarizing the stories that were going to be covered mentioned a pair of “peperas” being caught while fleeing with their loot, but their victim refusing to press charges. He hadn’t seen the whole segment and wanted to know what they were, so I explained and asked for the term in English for this type of criminal, as I don’t know it, and he was quite insistent that this particular type of crime does not happen in the United States, so there is no name for it in English.

I find this hard to believe, but I didn’t want to argue and changed the subject. But I want to ask here if it is true.

Here in Peru, a “pepera” is someone, almost always a woman, who picks up men in bars or nightclubs, goes with them to a secondary location (a hotel, a motel, the man’s residence) with the promise of sex, roofies them, and then robs them while they are unconscious. The man wakes up later with no money, no credit cards, no phone, no watch, and no much memory of what happened or of the girl.

Despite the fact that these crimes are almost never reported to the police out of embarrassment, they are well known among the public because every year the police find the bodies of several poor bastards who died from an overdose because a pepera gave them too much roofies.

So, was my visitor correct? Is this type of crime so rare in the US that it doesn’t even have proper name?
 
Always hear of these types of crimes in countries with less than spectacular infrastructure. Too many cameras here, so I think people do not try it as much. It probably happens here more than we know though.
 
It exists globally. Saw a victim of it in LA. Heard about it in France. Read about a variation of it in Japan. Can't thing of an English word for it at the moment though.
 
Ok, so what I’m getting so far is that it does happen, but it is not reported in the news often enough for it to have a commonly known proper name.

Is that about right?
 
I've read news articles of this happening in Colombia, US, Mexico. Almost happened to my buddy in Mexico. Security at our hotel saved his ass from getting robbed.
 
Happens on the Vegas Strip.


Vegas sex worker nearly beats disabled elderly man to death, robs him of $6K at Caesars Palace: police

A Las Vegas sex worker beat an elderly man with limited mobility and robbed him of thousands of dollars in his hotel room, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a reported…
Napria???? Jokes write themselves.
 
This story caused quite a splash in the Philadelphia area at the time.

Drugged, Scammed by Beautiful Women: Weatherman Tells His Story

He was a TV weatherman in Philadelphia, but even John Bolaris could not predict the intentions of two comely women that approached him at a luxury hotel bar in Miami. He told "20/20" that he woke up two days after the encounter with little memory and even less money -- allegedly drugged twice on...
Yea , I remember it being referred to in Western paperbacks from the 1950s and 1960s ....they used to use Laudanum to drug them .

Or the badger game where a lady would take someone to their room and the husband/ brother would burst in and demand money for the insult to their wife/ sister...
 
Ok, so what I’m getting so far is that it does happen, but it is not reported in the news often enough for it to have a commonly known proper name.

Is that about right?
I don't think America has a one word term for it, but ho's and strippers be doing this all over the world.
 
They actually made a movie about it called Hustlers. Pretty good movie to be honest.
Damn, you are right! I completely forgot about that one.

I was so pissed of that they cast Lili Reinhard as a stripper and then didn’t show enough of her in various stages of undress.
 
Ok, so what I’m getting so far is that it does happen, but it is not reported in the news often enough for it to have a commonly known proper name.

Is that about right?
Yea pretty much. A woman like that here would probably just get called a thief or scammer or something like that
 
Terrifying to learn about this. 1 more reason not to go to Vegas or Peru.
 
