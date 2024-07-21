Does the UFC refuse to make obvious fights out of spite?

Aldo and Cruz were in the same division for about 2 years I think

As were Cruz and Edgar

Sterling and Ortega were in the same division for six months

Stipe and Jones called each other out in 2019 before the Reyes fight, on Twitter. They both wanted that smoke.

Joanna as a contender vs suarez before the injury

Dana ignoring Volk Dustin callouts

Conor and rda being out of their primes and in the same division for several years but not a peep.



Time and time again, there have been fights in the UFC that were either obvious, demanded by fans or suggested by fighters themselves. But the UFC completely ignored them.

Instead we got Aldo merab yummy

We got Kattar vs aljo (whilst aljo won, on paper it was a bullshit matchup for aljo, especially as a debut at featherweight. TDD, striking power etc. thank goodness I was wrong. But boring, could've been him vs Ortega at 300)

They fed my boy Edgar to Corey, fucking Corey. Why?

It makes no sense to me.

And now they're trying to force Jones vs stipe 4 years too late, whilst making aspinall sit in the cuck chair.

These fools also had shavkat and khamzat in the same division. No cigar. Instead, let's feed magny to shavkat. These matchmakers ain't shit.