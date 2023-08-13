Does size and strength matter IE 6'5" Bradley Martyn beat Mike Perry?

Bradley Martyn was offered 7 figures to fight Mike Perry in a street fight. Bradley is annoying but he may have a case.
 
In a street fight, hard to say. I don't know.
 
This guy is such an idiot. When I used to watch fighter and the kid, everytime he was on he would talk about how he could fight and beat real fighters when he has zero experience, but he’s “strong” and watches YouTube videos to learn. He recently just challenged Mighty Mouse to a grappling match (if you can even call it that) so I hope one of these guys puts him in his place.

https://x.com/henrycejudo/status/1688973347529658374?s=46&t=tC09QI55OTk7mXd3DRTbEA

Does auto tweet embedding not work anymore?
 
No, its not. He would get the dog shit kicked out of him. Lol @ thinking taking rules away benefits the non trained person.
True, never have seen any body builder that developed muscles specifically to hurt people. Perry would have the advantage, get in, do damage, don't let him grab ya.
 




getting sick of this idiot. Notice how he only challenges guys 100 pounds less than him. Can’t wait for his destruction.
 
He has a good shot if they fight in a phone booth.
 
No, its not. He would get the dog shit kicked out of him. Lol @ thinking taking rules away benefits the non trained person.
For the most part, I agree with this, but there are always contexts where it affects the dynamic between trained and untrained.

For example, as we've seen with so many knuckleheads in the Street Coliseum, sometimes street fights take place on the pavement. Suddenly at least one major advantage of freestyle/folkstyle wrestlers has been neutralized. Renzo Gracie once broke his kneecap because he shot for a takedown in the street. However, takedowns are also immediately more lethal. People who get their head slams on the concrete might quite literally die. Perhaps a better example is the "fight in a phone booth" mentality. Jon Jones himself said he wouldn't want to fight his brothers in an elevator. Fights have happened in elevators. Suddenly the more skilled fighter's ability to manage range is neutralized. Things like that.

Furthermore, if there is one thing PRIDE taught us, it's that BJJ isn't all it's cracked up to be when the other guy can kick or stomp on your head. Don't pull guard, this isn't dumb King-of-the-Beach shit. And for any grappler, if you're going to shoot for a takedown, you better get it, because north-south knees devastatingly ended fights with a very high percentage for guys in the dominant position that bothered to throw them. Never give up your back thinking you can defend the RNC. Nobody cares. That dude is going to elbow & punch the back of your head into oblivion.

I only mean to point out that there are still some techniques and entire skillsets relevant to MMA which are terrible strategies in a fight without rules. The trained guy is still the one to favor in almost any situation, but some of these scenarios suddenly neutralize skillsets, and shift the favor to unskilled men who have gaping advantages in size, strength, speed, and aggression.
 
For example, as we've seen with so many knuckleheads in the Street Coliseum, sometimes street fights take place on the pavement. Suddenly at least one major advantage of freestyle/folkstyle wrestlers has been neutralized. Renzo Gracie once broke his kneecap because he shot for a takedown in the street. However, takedowns are also immediately more lethal. People who get their head slams on the concrete might quite literally die. Perhaps a better example is the "fight in a phone booth" mentality. Jon Jones himself said he wouldn't want to fight his brothers in an elevator. Fights have happened in elevators. Suddenly the more skilled fighter's ability to manage range is neutralized. Things like that.

Furthermore, if there is one thing PRIDE taught us, it's that BJJ isn't all it's cracked up to be when the other guy can kick or stomp on your head. Don't pull guard, this isn't dumb King-of-the-Beach shit. And for any grappler, if you're going to shoot for a takedown, you better get it, because north-south knees devastatingly ended fights with a very high percentage for guys in the dominant position that bothered to throw them. Never give up your back thinking you can defend the RNC. Nobody cares. That dude is going to elbow & punch the back of your head into oblivion.

I only mean to point out that there are still some techniques and entire skillsets relevant to MMA which are terrible strategies in a fight without rules. The trained guy is still the one to favor in almost any situation, but some of these scenarios suddenly neutralize skillsets, and shift the favor to unskilled men who have gaping advantages in size, strength, speed, and aggression.
anyone who can wrestle knows how to slide-by, tie collars, upper body control, hip control, etc.

Ive pulled guard in a steetfight, on pavement. If you can control someone's legs, they can't stop you.

I'm very curious where all of these "Guy who can wrestle gets his ass kicked on pavement" videos are. I've seen tens of thousands of streetfight videos at this point and have never seen that. If you think pavement isn't a WEAPON for wresters, you're on something.

If you think the average person knows how to N/S knee like Arona and also knows how to stuff a takedown, then yeesh. Average Joe has no fucking clue what he's doing, and if you think grappling in the street takes away YOUR ability to stomp, punch, elbow, knee, gouge, etc...
 
You're missing the point. It isn't to argue that pavement alone immediately neutralizes all advantages of a wrestling skillset. It's to highlight that the environment itself can negatively influence the nature of skillset advantages. Suddenly not everything is in the cage. A hard ground material is a relatively insignificant factor. Far greater considerations in a street fight, for example, are the circumspect assumption that you will potentially suffer mutliple attackers. This is one of the reasons groundfighting is just a bad idea in the street. So you took one guy down, you've got top position, great. You've sacrificed mobility and put yourself in an easily assailable position for a second attacker. Maybe the attackers have weapons. Once again, this isn't king of the beach stuff. You can't assume honorable 1v1 combat. Mobility and range are far more valuable. This is why suddenly the self-defense aspect of martial arts shifts in favor of striking disciplines for a cautionary practitioner.

Furthermore, it's not the trained guy's ability to stomp that was the concern. It was the untrained guy's. You can argue the theoretical advantage for the smaller trained BJJer to gain a dominant position, but that's moot. The point is that smaller guy will much more easily neutralize the larger guy's advantage in the gym fighting from the bottom. Passing guard requires skill. Stomping-- not so much. So none of those bottom fighting strategies are advisable in a street fight because that guy can suddenly kick you in the head. He can pick up something lying around nearby and hit you with it.

The truth is there are weight classes for a reason. This is an inherent handicap system ingrained in combat sports. While smaller guys with highly proficient skills may overcome a great deal of their size disadvantage, it remains a massive disadvantage. Think about it for other sports where they don't handicap. You can train a 130 pound man for his entire life as a lineman for American Football, and I'm sure he'd be a highly proficient blocker. But put him against a 250+ pound monster, and much of his skill won't matter. Then take away rules of conduct on the line, and now his life is that much more difficult to deal with his size disadvantage. Similar principles for a fight.
 
Furthermore, it's not the trained guy's ability to stomp that was the concern. It was the untrained guy's. You can argue the theoretical advantage for the smaller trained BJJer to gain a dominant position, but that's moot. The point is that smaller guy will much more easily neutralize the larger guy's advantage in the gym fighting from the bottom. Passing guard requires skill. Stomping-- not so much. So none of those bottom fighting strategies are advisable in a street fight because that guy can suddenly kick you in the head. He can pick up something lying around nearby and hit you with it.

The truth is there are weight classes for a reason. This is an inherent handicap system ingrained in combat sports. While smaller guys with highly proficient skills may overcome a great deal of their size disadvantage, it remains a massive disadvantage. Think about it for other sports where they don't handicap. You can train a 130 pound man for his entire life as a lineman for American Football, and I'm sure he'd be a highly proficient blocker. But put him against a 250+ pound monster, and much of his skill won't matter. Then take away rules of conduct on the line, and now his life is that much more difficult to deal with his size disadvantage. Similar principles for a fight.
there are weightclasses to seperate trained people from one another.

You're correct, if you take a small person and a large person and have them ram into one another in close quarters the large person will win. However, if the rules permit that small person to move out the way, attack ankles, knees, hips, climb the larger person, etc. it comes down to who is more skilled and savvy.

Like I said, if you can point me in the direction of an influx of videos of smaller grapplers in street fights who are getting stomped out on pavement, kicked by multiple people, etc, post them. I have been in a ton of street fights, I have been jumped by multiple people, I am like 160lbs on a fat week and I am telling you, the average person has no clue what the fuck they're doing and it gets even worse when there are more idiiots who don't know what they're doing involved. Bigger guys gas and fall over so easily it's pathetic.

I have a bluebelt that's maybe 5'10 170. Judoka, jiu jitsu, mediocre wrestling, don't even know if he can throw a punch.. I would take him over almost anyone who isn't a pro athlete in a street fight, don't care about their size. If they lay a hand on him they're getting fucking shellacked in ways they can't even get their heads around. Grass, pavement, water, don't care.

All these variables of like "What if there are multiple attackers???"; dude, how deep into this are we going to get? Guns? Bottles? Knives? Pool Cues???

Grapplers at an intermediate level have an advantage over almost anyone in a street fight. Not disputable.
 
Yes. It's a handicap system. Why does a handicap system exist?

Because size & strength are natural advantages. It shouldn't be difficult to comprehend that certain situations, particularly without rules, will synergize and compound those natural advantages. Skill is a great advantage, too, certainly, but the point is that combat sports skill training is deeply attuned to the rules of the given sport. So some of these skillsets are outright irrelevant in a true NHB fight. Others are more deeply neutralized by conditions. Other conditions may, in fact, more deeply favor skill, but that is far less likely due to the aforementioned attunement of training.
You fail to comprehend what is being asserted.
 
