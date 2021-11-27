Does prime Tony Ferguson beat anyone on the top 5?

Destino2018

Destino2018

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
May 31, 2018
Messages
1,613
Reaction score
2,506
Supposed boogeyman doesn’t really have the best resume to go by. Trying to imagine any version of Tony that beats Dustin is definitely laughable tho. Always was a bad matchup for him.
 
Probably not :(
7966db659e720b25bbe1053e3b8cc621.gif
 
Seeing as a fighter in Dan Hooker had an extremely close fight with overrated Dustin Poirier, 100%. Dan Hooker isn't that good.

lol JG got rocked by past prime Tony.

Oliveira got destroyed by past prime Pettis...

Sherdoggers and their hindsight logic. Easy to act like fighters were never good when they are clearly way past their prime.
 
I don't think so. Oliveira and Dariush are bad stylistic match ups for any version of Tony. Maybe prime tony could survive rockem sockem robots with Dustin until he somehow pulls a win out of his ass, but I don't know. I forgot that chandler was ranked 5th. I'd favor prime tony over chandler.
 
He has a shot against everyone. Funny how 3 years ago he was a serious candidat for LW GOAT and suddenly he cant beat a Top 5 fighter? He ate 100s of gaethjes best shots (is super durable) and has the best stamina MMA has ever seen. He can give everyone hell.
 
Destino2018 said:
Supposed boogeyman doesn’t really have the best resume to go by. Trying to imagine any version of Tony that beats Dustin is definitely laughable tho. Always was a bad matchup for him.
Click to expand...
No it's not laughable. You are just being dismissive because Tony is on his downfall at the age of 37. Even without his skillsets and spontaneity, his cardio, granite chin and grit will always give him a decent shot at beating any lightweight in any era.
 
I'm a huge T-Ferg fan, so I'll definitely be bias here.
-I think he beats Dariush in a 3 round fight by decision or TKO and has a slight chance to sub him in a 5 round fight.
-Chandler, I think if it's a 3 round fight it's a coin flip. Chandler tries to go full power house round 1 and uses the other rounds to grind Tony out with his wrestling. That being said, Tony's striking pressure with Chandler's lack of defense will cause him major issues later in the fight. If it's 5 rounds I go with Tony, TKO or dec.
-Islam, Tony will lose this. Islam is pretty defensively sound and will probably grind Tony out to a decision. I only see Tony winning by a lucky sub.
-Gaethje, I could see the UFC debut version of him gets subbed or TKO'd by Tony. Now Gaethje looks for the counter and acts more defensively sound, but we'll sometimes see the old version come out like the 1st round of his last fight or the 2nd round of the Tony fight. A faster Ferg causes him a bit more trouble, but Tony's best bet is to engage in a clinch with him and tire him out there since Gaethje completely neutralized his pressure last time. I lean towards Gaethje.
-Poirier, I actually think this would be a lot closer than most people think. Prime vs prime this would've been a hell of a fight. I leaned towards Tony because I definitely know this will be a firefight from round 1 to 5. Tony by sub or dec.
-Charles, I could see a prime Tony to cause him trouble. If it's 3 rounds, Tony would probably lose a decision due to Charles crisp striking mixing it with his control on the ground. Tony could get a sub late if it's 5 rounds, probably would've really turned it up in 3,4, and 5. I slightly lean towards Charles here, but Tony could definitely win a DEC or SUB.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,501
Messages
56,265,586
Members
175,136
Latest member
dohimin

Share this page

Back
Top