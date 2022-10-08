  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Does Plastic Surgery bother you? Especially now that it's rising in popularity...

Plastic Surgery keeps getting more and more popular. The treatments are only getting better, cheaper and more widely done. The most popular of which are Boob jobs, Brazilian Butt lifts, Lipo but facial procedures are becoming more common to. You even have women in 20's doing procedures. In some countries like Korea you have 1 in 3 women have done cosmetic surgery...
How do you feel about people who alter their appearance? Are you concerned about its rising popularity, especially in newer generations and even guys are starting to do treatments

Another recent case is Zac Effrons who unfortunately got a botched plastic surgery. He claims its from a serious jaw injury and had emergency surgery lol

and heres a recent vid of him denying it
https://m.youtube.com/shorts/lSZOnpOOtJ8
 
If you can get off on the fake bodies and faces. That's all that matters.
 
I think it's horrible and I'd try and steer anyone I actually care about from getting it.

That being said, I have zero problem with any adult (that I don't care about) doing it if they want to. I oftentimes think it makes people look like a plastic ass, but people are allowed to look like ass.
 
Doesn't bother me, it frightens me. Tells me just how mentally weak people would truly be if the proverbial really did hit the fan for Western society.
I think non western societies use it a lot. Lebanese chicks are known for being fake AF, I think Korean chicks too.
 
I've technically had plastic surgery. It was to repair the aftermath of a medical condition, since it was elective surgery.

Seeing the results I can very easily see how and why people could get addicted.
 
Blame men for having an extremely low standards today that enabled them to do that shit.
 
Why would it bother me. People can do what they want with their own money.

Can't understand why good looking people get it though, thats weird.
 
