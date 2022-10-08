Plastic Surgery keeps getting more and more popular. The treatments are only getting better, cheaper and more widely done. The most popular of which are Boob jobs, Brazilian Butt lifts, Lipo but facial procedures are becoming more common to. You even have women in 20's doing procedures. In some countries like...How do you feel about people who alter their appearance? Are you concerned about its rising popularity, especially in newer generations and even guys are starting to do treatmentsAnother recent case is Zac Effrons who unfortunately got a botched plastic surgery. He claims its from a serious jaw injury and had emergency surgery loland heres a recent vid of him denying it