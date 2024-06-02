Does Leon Have A Chance Against Islam?

First of all brilliant fight tonight! Respect to both warriors.



Leon is a phenomenal striker but Islam is too, the difference I think is that Leon can bring a wider variety of strikes to the fight.



However I do notice that kicking at Islam is a very big risk due to the threat of the kick being caught and then that leading to a takedown.



Another thing is that Leon has drastically improved his grappling over the years even being able to take Usman and Covington down.



However both Usman and Covington aren’t submission threats the way Islam is. Both don’t really hunt for submissions they just kinda grind you out and establish dominant positions. Conversely Islam is a master of submissions and just proven tonight you have to be on your A-game when on the ground with him.



I feel like this is a tricky fight to call and naturally will come down to if Leon can defeat a much improved Belal.



What do you guys think?



Personally I’m leaning slightly towards Leon but I of course could be wrong.