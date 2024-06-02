Does Leon Have A Chance Against Islam?

First of all brilliant fight tonight! Respect to both warriors.

Leon is a phenomenal striker but Islam is too, the difference I think is that Leon can bring a wider variety of strikes to the fight.

However I do notice that kicking at Islam is a very big risk due to the threat of the kick being caught and then that leading to a takedown.

Another thing is that Leon has drastically improved his grappling over the years even being able to take Usman and Covington down.

However both Usman and Covington aren’t submission threats the way Islam is. Both don’t really hunt for submissions they just kinda grind you out and establish dominant positions. Conversely Islam is a master of submissions and just proven tonight you have to be on your A-game when on the ground with him.

I feel like this is a tricky fight to call and naturally will come down to if Leon can defeat a much improved Belal.

What do you guys think?

Personally I’m leaning slightly towards Leon but I of course could be wrong.
 
After the first Volk fight I figured Islam didn't have it in him to Leon and tonight kind cemented that opinion for me. Leon is a very good grappler, manages distance really well, is bigger and stronger than Dustin. Not to mention he'd have a sizable reach advantage. Don't see that fight going great for Islam but I'll watch the hell out of it
 
yes leon can absolutely win against islam. very bad matchup for islam. Islam is super super good but fighting guys his size or bigger that have distance management like leon is scary. Islam could definitely win too though, he's that good.
 
Leon can KO Islam, especially if he’s starting to get tired in the later rounds.

Then again, Islam would/could submit him any time.
 
IneedSometop said:
After the first Volk fight I figured Islam didn't have it in him to Leon and tonight kind cemented that opinion for me. Leon is a very good grappler, manages distance really well, is bigger and stronger than Dustin. Not to mention he'd have a sizable reach advantage. Don't see that fight going great for Islam but I'll watch the hell out of it
Leon has a great use of wrist control when defending takedowns.

I think however that is best against more traditional freestyle or folkstyle types wrestlers such as Covington and Usmsn.

I think Islam’s trips, foot sweeps and hip throws might present more of a threat to Leon than the others mentioned as Islam has really really good Judo.
 
Usman wrestlefucked him and lightweight Colby got him down several times. I think Islam subs him, unlike Usman Islam will go for subs
 
Marko Polo said:
Leon would smoke Islam
Very possible but I think it would be a contested fight. Islam is a really good striker however he’s been dropped by Volk who with respect to my favourite fighter doesn’t have the power of Leon.
 
markantony20 said:
Leon has a great use of wrist control when defending takedowns.

I think however that is best against more traditional freestyle or folkstyle types wrestlers such as Covington and Usmsn.

I think Islam’s trips, foot sweeps and hip throws might present more of a threat to Leon than the others mentioned as Islam has really really good Judo.
I think one of Islam's biggest problems will be getting into a position to use his grappling effectively. Leon is great a staying at his preferred range. Like I said I'd watch the hell out of the fight and if Islam beats Arman and when Leon beats Belal I say book it up
 
JKS said:
Chance?? What lol?? He’s gonna be the favorite. Leon would clearly beat Islam
I guess it depends on Leon’s next performance really, if he only squeaks by Belal the odds could be different but I do agree he should be the favourite in the matchup.
 
Bro....chance?? Lol He would be a sizeable favorite and rightfully so.

He is a terrible match-up for Islam. Leon is a big, strong, elite kickboxer, with GREAT takedown defense and would have a decent reach advantage over Islam. I have Leon by late TKO.

The only X-factor is Islam cuts so much weight, he may look and feel so much better fighting at 170....still Leon wins.
 
markantony20 said:
What do you guys think?

Personally I’m leaning slightly towards Leon but I of course could be wrong.
Islam has had competitive fights with two guys who competed at 145lbs so for sure I think Leon has a very good chance, I think he will be much stronger than Volk or Dustin. He's not bad as far as a style matchup either.
 
