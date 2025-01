Does it require more skill to stuff a takedown from an upright fighting stance compared to a low one?

Intermission said: I see some fighters having success with high stances but my guess is that they have physical attributes that compensate? Realistically speaking, don't you lose time if you are defending a takedown from an upright stance?



You go from high to low instead of being low from the outset? That's a loss of time.



It's way easier to wrestler from a lower stance than from a high stance. In judo they keep low stances because a high stance is better for gi grip fighting and the wrestling shots not that effective because you can stop them easily with a lot of gi grips and a lot of the time you didn't score for a shot in judo.In BJJ high stances are popular because the wrestling level is really really really low.