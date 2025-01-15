  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Does it require more skill to stuff a takedown from an upright fighting stance compared to a low one?

I see some fighters having success with high stances but my guess is that they have physical attributes that compensate? Realistically speaking, don't you lose time if you are defending a takedown from an upright stance?

You go from high to low instead of being low from the outset? That's a loss of time.

Correct me if I'lm wrong.
 
I wouldn't say more skill. For a start, what sport. Simplistically, if you practice enough, you'll get good (or at least better) at it.

Sorry, I know this answer isn't great. I might try to expand my thoughts on it later when I have more time
 
It's way easier to wrestler from a lower stance than from a high stance. In judo they keep low stances because a high stance is better for gi grip fighting and the wrestling shots not that effective because you can stop them easily with a lot of gi grips and a lot of the time you didn't score for a shot in judo.
In BJJ high stances are popular because the wrestling level is really really really low.
 
No its just a different skill set. Just like defending by scrambling instead of stuffing. It's all tdd but just requires different skills.
 
I don't think so, assuming you're in the stance you want to be in when someone shoots. Being caught out of position, yeah, it's a big problem.
 
BJJ also has that bent-over stance that I don't think can exist in any other sport lol
 
