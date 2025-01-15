Does it require more skill to stuff a takedown from an upright fighting stance compared to a low one?

Intermission
I see some fighters having success with high stances but my guess is that they have physical attributes that compensate? Realistically speaking, don't you lose time if you are defending a takedown from an upright stance?
You go from high to low instead of being low from the outset? That's a loss of time.
Correct me if I'lm wrong.
