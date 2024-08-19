Does Dricus reignite the A-level athlete debate?

I remember that there was almost permanent discussion on these boards about " A-level athletes" few years ago.

Now that a guy goes in there and finishes two of the MW goats while being technically much worse will it inspire athletes from other sports to try and crossover? Surely at least the HW division is wide open for good athletes to go in there and just demolish the slow fat guys.

Will we see more people have success at top level with inferior technique? Or does Dricus possess other traits that are really hard to replicate?
 
Dricus isn't so much an A level athlete as he is a cross trained mixed martial artist. The segway on him during 305 went over his background.

He started off in Judo as a kid. Went on to wrestling. Then started competing in kickboxing in his early teens.

He's a specimen, but he has trained a long time in many disciplines.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Dricus isn't so much an A level athlete as he is a cross trained mixed martial artist. The segway on him during 305 went over his background.

He started off in Judo as a kid. Went on to wrestling. Then started competing in kickboxing in his early teens.

He's a specimen, but he has trained a long time in many disciplines.
Maybe but he's definitely an a level athlete that doesn't get the props he deserves bc he's a white man.

(Sincerely a black guy lol)
 
The whole "A level athlete" thing is nonsense in this context.

Anyone who's a professional in the premier organization of a given sport is by definition an A level athlete.

Andy Wang was an A level athlete.
 
