Does Dricus reignite the A-level athlete debate?

I remember that there was almost permanent discussion on these boards about " A-level athletes" few years ago.



Now that a guy goes in there and finishes two of the MW goats while being technically much worse will it inspire athletes from other sports to try and crossover? Surely at least the HW division is wide open for good athletes to go in there and just demolish the slow fat guys.



Will we see more people have success at top level with inferior technique? Or does Dricus possess other traits that are really hard to replicate?