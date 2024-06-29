  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Does being an UFC fan makes you feel more manly/confident in your relationship?

J

justmark

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
May 25, 2024
Messages
219
Reaction score
664
Basically, every time a UFC event is happening, it's like I become more of a man, almost like I grow. Before becoming an ufc fan, I always felt like my wife was going to kick me out and be left a nobody, with no future chance to get any woman if that happened. Even now, many times when the ufc takes a long break, I feel insecure about my relationship. Also, betting and winning on fights elevates my morale, too.

Am I the only one that basically feels kind of based when a big UFC event is around the corner? I even start to act more like a man and less like a sissy around the house, which helps my wife seeing me in a better light. I know that this makes me a loser, but at least it keeps my relationship going ( or I believe so).
 
