Does being an UFC fan makes you feel more manly/confident in your relationship?

Am I the only one that basically feels kind of based when a big UFC event is around the corner? I even start to act more like a man and less like a sissy around the house, which helps my wife seeing me in a better light. I know that this makes me a loser, but at least it keeps my relationship going ( or I believe so).