I hate talking on the phone. I have one friend who calls and IF I'm driving I'll talk to him. And then my girl will call if it's for something specific and quick. Otherwise I don't answer my phone, I especially hate like this morning I had 4 missed calls from a friend I haven't talked to in over a year, no voicemail, no text. Who TF does that these days. What's the general consensus on talking on the phone these days?