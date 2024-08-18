Social Does anyone still use their phone........as a phone?

I hate talking on the phone. I have one friend who calls and IF I'm driving I'll talk to him. And then my girl will call if it's for something specific and quick. Otherwise I don't answer my phone, I especially hate like this morning I had 4 missed calls from a friend I haven't talked to in over a year, no voicemail, no text. Who TF does that these days. What's the general consensus on talking on the phone these days?
 
One of my best friends married a Turkish girl and moved to Istanbul, I what's app video chat with him once a week or so.

Seemed like during the pandemic everyone started talking more for obvious reasons. I reconnected with some old friends around r the country and will still talk with them occasionally.
 
The only people that call me anymore are telemarketers
 
I use my phone all day long, fuck texting, only pocket protector wearing dweebs do that nonsense
 
Up until 5 years ago i still used a flip phone with no touchscreen. I do not use my smart phone for anything but phone calls. I refuse to respond to texts and tell my family members i dont check my texts so if you want to reach me, call me.
 
I have a flip phone. I still have the skills to text someone quickly, but I don't want to. If you can't be bothered by call as a response, it wasn't important enough.
 
squeezewax said:
I have a landline.

I also have a 4G dumbphone that is only used if my car breaks down and i need to call a mechanic to and assist. Otherwise it's turned off and stays in a faraday case.
People think I'm weird having a landline. My phone is on silent so if there's an emergency the only way anyone can get hold of me when I'm asleep is my landline.

Plus, cell service dies every now and again and it's the only source of communication.
 
People are all weird where they dont like talking on the phone. We have work cell phones and I'm always calling people. Texting takes to long when trying to solve an issue.
 
I prefer using the phone if something needs to be discussed. A 5 minute phone call can make things clear and concise. Text is ok if it's nothing important.

That said, I would much rather someone call me or text me or do fucking anything other than show up at my house unannounced. Had a girl show up at 1 AM last night looking good and wearing a skirt but she caught me off guard and it pissed me off she had not tried to contact me. I didn't even let her in my house. Now I'm regretting that pretty hard. Fuck.
 
