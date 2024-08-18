I prefer using the phone if something needs to be discussed. A 5 minute phone call can make things clear and concise. Text is ok if it's nothing important.



That said, I would much rather someone call me or text me or do fucking anything other than show up at my house unannounced. Had a girl show up at 1 AM last night looking good and wearing a skirt but she caught me off guard and it pissed me off she had not tried to contact me. I didn't even let her in my house. Now I'm regretting that pretty hard. Fuck.