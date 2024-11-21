  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Cell Phone Carriers - Ouch! They Still Suck

Whippy McGee

Whippy McGee

Surf 4 Life
@Steel
Sep 3, 2014
28,296
73,694
So here's the TL;DR.

I have a 22 year old son who is a college student. About a year ago, he wanted a new phone and my goal is to have him self sufficient. He saw the price on TMobile for the iPhone 14 he wanted and it was too much for him, so he checked on eBay (Brand New) and got one for just under $100 less. Fast forward to last night, he's supposed to take a test online for school, which requires his phone. The phone is showing SOS, which means basically, it's shut down. He's puzzled and calls TMobile support. They tell him there is a huge balance on the phone and many others bought with it at the same time by the same person. He's puzzled... what do you mean? Basically, someone walked into a TMobile store and scammed them with a big purchase of phones to turn over on eBay. They never paid (first payment default). Without notice TMobile shut it down after we've been customers for 6 years. He couldn't take his test and hopefully can explain that to his professor.

I called TMobile and they told me the only solution is for him to buy a new phone from them. $800+

This solution came out after I was escalated to an Indian manager (in India) that hung up on me when I asked why their failure to do due diligence in selling their phones is affecting their good customers. I had already looked online and this event is not a rare one. They don't warn you, they just shut you down. They could easily run a data query on their phones and shut downs and warn customers that never missed a payment. Hell, I could write the query myself with an ETL data job for any data sources they are using in about 30 mins.

Now they all have this policy, so don't buy a phone outside your carrier anymore. I am headed to Verizon this morning to see what their deal is on a new family plan for the hot wife, son, and myself. If I have to pay a few grand, I will just to remove myself from the shitty support of TMobile. Apparently, they are the worst at checking credit as they were motivated to take over the market, which they did a real good job over the years of growing.
 
Yeah, I learned this recently when my internet went out at home for a day. I had no wifi on my phone and the signal was horrible, I was barely able to do anything at home on my phone.
 
LOL at blaming this on T Mobile.
You'd think they'd do a better job of checking credit on mass phone / plan purchases?

You'd also think they'd warn a customer before they shut them down?

But, yeah... no longer buy phones on eBay or a 3rd Party is the lesson I was sharing. Also, don't get shitty Indian Customer Service if you want to retain your customers. Verizon opens in 1 hour... so I'll be out dealing with this crap soon.
 
You'd think they'd do a better job of checking credit on mass phone / plan purchases?

You'd also think they'd warn a customer before they shut them down?

But, yeah... no longer buy phones on eBay or a 3rd Party is the lesson I was sharing. Also, don't get shitty Indian Customer Service if you want to retain your customers. Verizon opens in 1 hour... so I'll be out dealing with this crap soon.
When you buy an $800+ phone for $100, that should be a warning. I'm not sure what you think a credit check is, but it has nothing to do with this situation.
 
When you buy an $800+ phone for $100, that should be a warning. I'm not sure what you think a credit check is, but it has nothing to do with this situation.
How are you consistently this incompetent? He bought it for just under $100 less, not $100.

Every single thread. Shit's mind-blowing.
 
No, don't be cheap and buy phones off of eBay. Buy your phone at a legitimate store and you'll be fine.
That's what I said.

Also, they could do a far better job than just shutting down their customers with zero notice. They can also vet who they sell their phones to far better.

I have to say one of the biggest things that actually pissed me off was how entirely bad their outsourced "customer service" was. That made me want to quit them on the spot. I would guess they all do it. =(
 
Isn’t TMobile the gangsta carrier, marketed to hip young city rats?
 
Isn’t TMobile the gangsta carrier, marketed to hip young city rats?
lol... I don't know. I went with them 6 years ago. They had a really good deal at the time on unlimited talk, text, etc... my family all for $160 month. I'm going to shop Verizon right now to see how good/bad they are.
 
Why is this your problem anyway? He's the one who didn't do proper research before buying a random phone online. Let him deal with the fallout. If I were him I'd buy a PC and hook up a standard internet connection. Doing exams on a phone is unhinged. Online university exams is also insane but I'm going to give the professor the benefit of the doubt and assume it's one of those "books and notes allowed" exams where cheating is less of an issue and the material is too obscure for Google to give any answers of value. Then again, the GPT crap could probably answer it. Online exams is dumb AF. I doubt the professor will understand by the way, if they're anything like the ones I got. They expect you to be independent. If that means you sprint to the nearest library to do your exam there, you beg your neighbour to use their computer, etc, that's what you do, no excuses. Zoomers are big babies.
 
How are you consistently this incompetent? He bought it for just under $100 less, not $100.

Every single thread. Shit's mind-blowing.
Hey douchebag, yes, I left out the word less. Seriously, get some mental help.
 
Hey douchebag, yes, I left out the word less. Seriously, get some mental help.
Lmao. Yeah, you clearly left out the word less from this:

When you buy an $800+ phone for $100, that should be a warning.
Not only are you incompetent but you seem to enjoy digging your hole deeper.

Your time would be better served learning first grade reading skills.
 
Lmao. Yeah, you clearly left out the word less from this:



Not only are you incompetent but you seem to enjoy digging your hole deeper.

Your time would be better served learning first grade reading skills.
lol... I don't know. I went with them 6 years ago. They had a really good deal at the time on unlimited talk, text, etc... my family all for $160 month. I'm going to shop Verizon right now to see how good/bad they are.
You wouldn’t believe what we pay for cell service up here in the arctic. Literally criminal.
 
Join the poor people like me.
Cricket wireless.
iPhone 12 for $200 and be done with it.

Apple iPhone 12 64GB - Black | Cricket Wireless

5G to download movies on the fly and stream high-quality video. Beautifully bright 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Ceramic Shield with 4x better drop performance. Incredible low-light photography with Night mode on all cameras. Cinema-grade Dolby Vision video recording, editing, and playback...
www.cricketwireless.com
 
That's what I said.

Also, they could do a far better job than just shutting down their customers with zero notice. They can also vet who they sell their phones to far better.

I have to say one of the biggest things that actually pissed me off was how entirely bad their outsourced "customer service" was. That made me want to quit them on the spot. I would guess they all do it. =(
You said don't buy outside your carrier. It's perfectly fine to buy at legitimate stores. Carriers can give you pretty good deals though.

Yes, I had a feeling your main issue was this:

This solution came out after I was escalated to an Indian manager (in India)
Feels like this will probably end in the War Room.
 
dont the Uni's/colleges have wifi or did it get icloud locked?

I have too many kids and so I buy them prepaid redpocket? ~200 for the entire year of service for each kid, lump payment. I might go on the plan if they think it works well, they're the Guinea pigs. Ebay phones have been scams since forever, but you can also use scammish type services on ebay to icloud/carrier unlock if that's what happened. It happened to a phone I got off the bay for an inlaw, worse possible thing, was during a travel trip, but got the keys unlocked and all worked out. Next time, hand me downs or bust, hard to trust folks selling phones. I get new phones and offer my kids to buyout my trade in, they can take the offer, or I trade it in.
 
