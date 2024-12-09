Does anyone enjoy this forum anymore?

I may have said this before, but someone just posting 15 threads a day about what fights are happening is the exact opposite of what a forum should be about.

Its hard to find threads discussing fights people care about when one account is just spamming the fuck out of threads about upcoming fights, most of which people couldn't give a fuck about

I dont actually know whether it is a bot doing it or not, that is how bad it is, im pretty sure it must be, or someone has way too much time on their hands, watch some boxing instead, comment on some fights that have happened, stop scanning social media sites for things to "report" on
 
And embedding so many random tweets into fight threads that are basically just spam. There's not much activity without that stuff though...
 
There's not a lot of people on here anymore.
About 10-20 regulars.
I made a thread about stats comparing Zepeda vs Stevenson and how one is the highest volume offense in the game and the other has the most stagnant defense (statistically) in the game.
The exact type of fight, on paper, you'd like to see.

Nothin.
Too analytical for people and something you'd have to actually think about before posting.
Instead we had 7 threads on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.
 
The actual threads are fine.
They should be there because we have almost every fight card out there in a thread to discuss
The random dummies tweets that get reposted, I have no idea who they are but generally they're they same 4 guys Everytime, so its either people he knows or people he likes.
 
