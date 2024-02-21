I think he's got potential to be. But he's not grasping it convincingly yet like a Conor Mcgregor was able too. The guy has actually grown on me a bit, and i've heard a number of clips from his podcast where he'd give his opinion on something and i'd be actually agreeing with him. I think he's good at rationalizing things. But he seems weak at times in mic'd up camera heavy moments which seems to kind of be preventing him from really going over. Like the in cage moment with Aljo where they started jawing at each other. And Aljo was running his mouth. And all sean could come up with was "You better hope you look better than that", and "you better be ready to cut weight". Nothing snappy, nothing clever at all. A moment you should be using as a lightning rod and he came across like a deer in headlights a bit with not much to say. Thats where he's seeming to struggle. His in the moment gabbing isn't really there. And a guy like Conor could gab for days at his best. And it really got him over. He's built an online audience, and built an appearance/character. But he's missing that ability to really flow in high viewership tense vocal moments to really capture peoples attention outside the MMA community.