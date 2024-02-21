Media Does anybody really get crossover star vibes from O'Malley?

He's an action fighter, and I don't think that he needed to be protected to the degree that the UFC did.

I just don't buy him as some sort of budding superstar.

He comes off as someone who's trying too hard.
 
He's an action fighter, and I don't think that he needed to be protected to the degree that the UFC did.

I just don't buy him as some sort of budding superstar.

He comes off as someone who's trying too hard.
He's winning me over as a fighter, but he "tries too hard to be different" to take seriously.

Was really impressed with his cold, calm dismantling of Aljamain Sterling though, TBR.

But I can't stand listening to him talk about anything else.
 
He definitely is not a crossover star. No big name company looks at O’Malley and thinks ‘this is the guy we need to promote our company.’ The UFC has never produced a crossover superstar. Only fighter who could have done it was Jon Jones - he was the first fighter with a Nike and Gatorade endorsement. Too bad he ruined it with his behavior outside the cage.
 
He's an action fighter, and I don't think that he needed to be protected to the degree that the UFC did.

I just don't buy him as some sort of budding superstar.

He comes off as someone who's trying too hard.
Dustin sells hot sauce, Sean can sell snow cones. Business crossover.
 
surgeyou1 said:
Nope. He's been smart by linking up with Nelk and other Gen Z content creators but every time I hear him talk he has very little natural charisma.
I'd go as far as say he's even having troubles with it. He sounds nervous anytime he's on a presser.
 
Don't hate him or love him personally, but he appears to have a solid following among certain demographics.
 
I was impressed with his self-marketing by doing vids will well known influencers. Thought that was pretty smart. Exciting fighter too. Conor is the only crossover star for me regardless of how much he is hated on here.
 
I think he's got potential to be. But he's not grasping it convincingly yet like a Conor Mcgregor was able too. The guy has actually grown on me a bit, and i've heard a number of clips from his podcast where he'd give his opinion on something and i'd be actually agreeing with him. I think he's good at rationalizing things. But he seems weak at times in mic'd up camera heavy moments which seems to kind of be preventing him from really going over. Like the in cage moment with Aljo where they started jawing at each other. And Aljo was running his mouth. And all sean could come up with was "You better hope you look better than that", and "you better be ready to cut weight". Nothing snappy, nothing clever at all. A moment you should be using as a lightning rod and he came across like a deer in headlights a bit with not much to say. Thats where he's seeming to struggle. His in the moment gabbing isn't really there. And a guy like Conor could gab for days at his best. And it really got him over. He's built an online audience, and built an appearance/character. But he's missing that ability to really flow in high viewership tense vocal moments to really capture peoples attention outside the MMA community.
 
Geniusss said:
Nah, he wanna be Mcgregor so bad
The passing of the torch didn’t work as planned
vq-zbc.gif
 
he doesn't have mainstream cross over appeal, appealing to women is the best way to cross over.
 
